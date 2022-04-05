The Peninsula Open Space Trust and Muwekma Ohlone Tribe present “An Evening with Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer,” a live, in-person and virtual event at 7 p.m. on May 15 at the California Theater,  345 S. First, San Jose. 

The event will feature Kimmerer, author of the New York Times bestseller, “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teaching of Plants.” 

Robin Wall Kimmerer

Kimmerer, a botanist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, embraces the notion that plants and animals are our oldest teachers. In “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teaching of Plants,” Kimmerer draws on her life as an indigenous person and scientist, to show other other living things, like asters and goldenrod, strawberries and squash, salamanders, algae and sweetgrass, offer us gifts and lessons. The scientist argues that the awakening of ecological consciousness requires the acknowledgment and celebration of our reciprocal relationship with the rest of the living world.

The botanist’s talk will focus on the themes of her book, including the intersections of ecological knowledge and science, and how they inform Native traditions and scientific disciplines.

Charlene Nijmeh, chairwoman of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe and host of the event, will also share details about the launch of the Muwekma Ohlone Preservation Foundation, a nonprofit land trust that will support the Muwekma Tribe’s goals related to preservation and strengthening of the Tribe’s culture. She will also deliver a land acknowledgement and blessing, along with other Muwekma tribal members.

Tickets for the in-person event range from $10 to $20, and include reserved seating. Masks are required for all guests. 

Those interested can participate for free in the online broadcast that will occur simultaneously, or watch a recording that will be available through midnight June 4. 

Advanced registration for both the in-person and virtual events is required. To register, or for more information, visit openspacetrust.org, under “Events.” 

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

