“Has anybody ever had an idea that just won’t go away?” asked Sandy Miranda on Friday evening, addressing a group of locals at her “Champagne Launch Party” hosted by Inkspell Books.
For Miranda, the answer is “yes,” and the result is her new book, “Tuning In: A Memoir of Transformation Through the Magic of Radio.”
She calls herself a “late bloomer,” embarking on the adventure of self-publishing in her 70s and releasing her first book at age 75.
In “Tuning In” Miranda shares her stories of interviewing musicians while working as a radio broadcaster to working for Steve Jobs, not just once, but three times.
“I had all of these incredible experiences that I wanted to write down,” she said. “Nobody had written about this side of what happened at KPFA (FM), which for a long time has been the mothership of all community radio stations across the country, and even the world.
“It was a really, really special place, so I wanted to write this stuff down before I forgot,” she said.
The author shared that she was taught from an early age to be “seen and not heard,” and since has been searching for her voice. It’s a quest that eventually brought her to the coast where she ventured to self-publish her memoir. She tells her story in four parts.
“The first part is about growing up around here, and this extremely terrible experience I had when abortions were illegal,” she said. “I got pregnant as a teenager and I couldn’t get an abortion. I had to have the child, and then give it up. It’s very topical for right now, what happens to women when they can’t get legal abortions. It has a very political beginning but then it goes into how I healed from that, and part of that healing was getting into radio.
“That’s what the transformation through the magic of radio was, it was healing from this hideous experience of being forced to bear (a child) after the guy took off on me,” she said. “I think that will resonate with a lot of people, especially right now.”
Through her stories, Miranda talks about her 33 years as a broadcaster hosting musicians, and how that has shaped her.
“I think I’ve always been kind of a cultural anthropologist at heart, but also a musician, so this radio thing was just perfect,” she said.
For years Miranda also wrote for magazines about music and culture, exploring how they intertwine, but even after years of writing, a bachelor's degree in world literature and a master’s in philosophy and religion, she didn’t know how to write a book.
“They definitely don’t teach you that in school,” she said.
Miranda saw that Stanford University was hosting a continuing education class on memoir writing and decided to take it. The last few years, even through a transition to Zoom, she kept at it, eventually releasing her first book.
“This was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Miranda said. “... I did it as a work of art.”
While writing, Miranda said she would get lost in her work, the pages flying by. That part she liked. The bear, she said, was the publishing part.
“The problem is, it’s about 10 different jobs at one time,” she said.
When asked if she’d do it again, she said, “I think I will, but it’s kind of like having triplets, maybe you want to wait awhile before you think about that.”
The author said that with the hard part behind her, she’s looking forward to getting to read others’ work again. She has a big stack of unread books waiting to be tackled.
“That’s what authors always complain about,” she said. “Not having enough time to read.”
For more information about the author, visit www.sandymiranda.com. Her book is available at Inkspell Books and online at amazon.com. ▪
