Gizmo, of Sandy Toes Lane, has been busy of late. Most recently he’s been growing pumpkins with his gang of fellow rescue animals for a giant pumpkin contest. Sound familiar?

Maritsa Chew

Maritsa Chew

Local author Maritsa Chew, a longtime Coastsider, has channeled her love of the coast, and of rescue animals, into a children’s book series. Set on the coast, real-life events, like the annual pumpkin weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, often make appearances in her fictional world. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Busy fall planned at Pacifica Historical Society

  • By Laura Del Rosso, special to the Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

The second round of a huge estate sale in Park Pacifica, benefiting the Pacifica Historical Society, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16-18 at 7 Muir Way.

Pumpkin season arrives on coast with sea of orange

Pumpkin season arrives on coast with sea of orange

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

Even before the lines of cars loaded with boogie boards and sand toys could head home from the final summer weekends at the beach, pumpkins and hay bales began to appear at farm stands and pumpkin patches along Cabrillo Highway and up Highway 92. The rows of orange gourds offered an early re…

Recommended for you