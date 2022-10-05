Gizmo, of Sandy Toes Lane, has been busy of late. Most recently he’s been growing pumpkins with his gang of fellow rescue animals for a giant pumpkin contest. Sound familiar?
Local author Maritsa Chew, a longtime Coastsider, has channeled her love of the coast, and of rescue animals, into a children’s book series. Set on the coast, real-life events, like the annual pumpkin weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, often make appearances in her fictional world.
Chew’s most recent release, “Gizmo and the Giant Pumpkin” is a continuation of Gizmo’s adventures. Previously, the pup has been featured in “Gizmo’s Big Wave,” and “Gizmo’s Rescue Gang,” which feature rescue animals both inspired by the author’s own animals and those she has created to live on Sandy Toes Lane.
“What I want kids to get from my books is that you work together to share a common goal,” she said. “I want them to walk away going, ‘Wow, it’s really cool that while one character didn’t win with her pumpkin, she helped someone else.’ It’s about teaching good morals and values by working together.”
The character of Gizmo was inspired by Chew’s real-life Pekinese, who lived to be 17, as well as Broadway, her Maltese, who lived to the ripe old age of 19. Her first dog, which was named Gizmo, was going to be euthanized the next day before Chew adopted him. Mason Leghetti, her cat, is currently living with her daughter and is also featured in the series.
Chew is also author of “The Zoo in a Hat,” which features sweet, old Ms. McTickle, who has rescue animals living in her hat. After falling on a crack and breaking her back, the animals come to her rescue and return to living in her hat.
“I’m a cross between Dr. Seuss and Winnie the Pooh,” said Chew.
As a musician, Chew said that her writing is very influenced by rhythm. She also looks up to the author Dr. Seuss. She even wrote a paper for her media and society class about the poet while studying at University of California, San Diego.
Chew said that recently she’s been inspired by her brother who has intellectual disabilities and is living independently for the first time.
“He gave me the courage to go out and do this,” she said.
