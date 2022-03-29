Every time Mariah Elliott finishes a piece, she asks her 15-month-old, Chloe, what she thinks of it.
“She’s extremely honest,” said Elliott. “Sometimes she says ‘yes,’ sometimes she just outright says ‘no.’”
Elliott started Studio MCM, which stands for Mariah, Chloe and Martin, when she was pregnant with Chloe. She has always loved art, but decided when her daughter was born that she wanted to stay home with her, which was a great opportunity for the artist to focus on her work.
“I grew up in a family of artists, so it just kind of came natural,” said Elliot.
Since moving to Pacifica three years ago, Elliott and her fiance, Martin Spellman, have been captivated by the coast and community. Elliott draws on the natural beauty of the coastline for her resin art.
“I have always loved the ocean,” said Elliott.
Before taking her career in an artistic direction, Elliott had studied marine biology and oceanography. She said her mom still has the little drawings Elliott made of herself saying that she wanted to be an oceanographer when she grew up. When she lived in San Diego she dove with sharks and studied different algae and sponges with friends.
“The ocean has definitely brought me a lot of inspiration,” Elliott said. “We just fell in love with the area, and the community is just amazing here. We walk every day to the beach from our house, and Chloe is already loving the ocean.”
When Elliott first got started with her resin art, it wasn’t easy.
“I almost quit in the beginning,” she said. “It’s very different from painting. Once you pour the resin, you have no control. It just does whatever it wants. And you will have it perfectly the way you want it, and then come back in 20 minutes and it’s completely different. You really have to learn the craft. It took some time and some trial and error.”
Elliott starts with a wooden board, designed by her fiance, who is a woodworker in his free time. Next, she does the sculpting. In some of her pieces she creates tide pools and rocks, in others, like her geode pieces, she has to create a replica of the shape of an open geode.
In her most recent piece, inspired by Pacifica, she spent days layering the sand and sealing it, before starting with the resin, which she did in three parts. Last, she goes in with a heat gun, to create “cells” in the resin, which give the piece the realistic look of crashing waves.
The artist sculpted little starfish and sand dollars to put in the tide pools, and collected tiny shells to include in the sand.
“Depending on where the piece is based on, I usually draw inspiration from that place,” Elliott said. “I’ll add sand dollars from Ocean Beach or shells from Linda Mar.”
Elliott’s current project is a 2-foot-by-4-foot replica of Pedro Point.
“The entire reason I’m doing this is for my daughter,” said Elliott. “I want to leave a legacy for her.”
To see more of Elliott’s art, visit her Etsy page, 650studioMCM, or on Instagram, @650studioMCM. She also does custom pieces and can be contacted by
Instagram or by email at
