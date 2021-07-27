Celebrating 20 years

Art tiles hang on the rear wall of the Friendship Playground, which is the focus of a 20th-anniversary celebration in Frontierland Park in Pacifica. Adam Pardee / Tribune

Participants at Pacifica child care sites Ocean Shore and Sunset Ridge as well as Adventure Camp created new wooden tiles for the back fence at Friendship Playground. The playground at Frontierland Park has a 20th anniversary this year.

Sydney Bliss, the Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department recreation coordinator, came up with the idea for the art project. She wanted to bring awareness about the playground to a new generation of users.

“We were trying to think of creative ways to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the playground and I know that the tiles that were made 20 years ago are very important to their creators,” she said in an email to the Tribune.

The new tiles are made of wood. Bliss cut and sanded the wood with help from Pacifica’s Public Works Department. She primed them and gave them to the artists from child care sites and Adventure Camp. She put on an outdoor coating and Public Works installed them at the park.

The project took about a month to complete. 

