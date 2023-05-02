Students who have artistic ambitions have two opportunities to shine, while also helping take care of the Earth.
For Pacifica students in kindergarten to fifth grade, the North Coast County Water District is looking for artists to create posters on the theme of water conservation or drinking water. Posters should be on 8.5-by-11-inch paper and can be any medium. The winning posters will be featured on the district’s 2023-2024 calendar. Posters are due by May 10. For more information, go to www.nccwd.com.
