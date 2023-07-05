“Nature has always been my muse,” artist Jane Kim said while showing guests around the Ink Dwell Studio she moved from San Francisco to Pillar Point Harbor in 2018. “But,” she continued, “in art school I was discouraged from doing this kind of work.”
A glance around the studio reveals the kind of work that did not earn her instructors’ approval at the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design. A taxidermy bear, piles of twigs and numerous prints of colorful flora and fauna fill the large space and serve as Kim’s models. On the back wall a collage of native species depicted in a mural Kim painted on the Orinda Public Library features a large river otter that was spotted returning to the East Bay creeks a few years ago.
At the moment though, three enormous disks of redwood attract the most attention from people peering through the large studio windows across from Hop Dogma brewery. The slices of a tree stump have just arrived from Camp Jones Gulch in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Last year the Sempervirens Fund reached an agreement with the YMCA to protect the forest surrounding the beloved camp. As part of this effort, Sempervirens teamed with Kim to apply her artistic vision in service of redwood conservation.
Last week Kim and her colleagues met seasoned woodsman Bruce Baker outside a camp cabin to cut the slices from the stump of an old growth tree that was harvested for lumber close to a century ago.
The 68-year-old Baker pulled the start cord on his 60-inch chainsaw that he handled with the comfort and dexterity that could only come from five decades of experience. The artist, clearly in her element, beamed in anticipation of getting to know the tree better.
“Remember, this can break your leg,” Baker warned the crew as they slid the fresh slice onto his flatbed.
Back in the studio Kim reminded her guests that the tree is still alive in the form of younger sprouts growing around the giant stump. “I think that’s so cool,” she said.
After graduating from RISD, Kim supplemented her fine arts training with a master’s certificate in science illustration from Cal State Monterey Bay. Rather than relying on the expressive and provocative artistic gestures valued by contemporary art schools, Kim uses the precision of scientific rendering to create an artistic impact by revealing the extraordinary stories waiting to be discovered in nature.
“There are just so many stories that we don’t know how to read,” she said as she examined one of the enormous cross-sectional slices of redwood. The rings and markings in the rounds bear witness to events over the past millennium, including the threats of fires and logging.
Kim pointed to a wedge that interrupts the pattern of rings in one of the slices and speculated that a logger pounded it in to create a platform to stand on as he felled the giant.
Kim will have a month or more to continue exploring the details of each piece of wood while waiting for them to dry out. During this time, a dendrochronologist — a professional tree ring reader — will visit Ink Dwell and examine the rounds as well.
Although Baker cut the three slices from the same stump, each one has its own stories to tell. Allyson Carroll, a Cal Poly Humboldt dendrochronologist who studies redwoods, told Sempervirens that a “trick to gleaning climate data from redwood rings is to compare multiple samples from a single tree.”
That’s where Kim’s work comes in. After the wood dries she will sand it to a smooth finish. Using a small blowtorch she will then burn the softer spaces between rings to create a profile for printmaking. The final step involves rolling ink onto the wood and pressing paper to capture the relief of the rings.
The art of inking wood surfaces to make paper prints dates to the 13th century, when the tree was still relatively young. “I really enjoy earlier technologies and practices,” Kim said about the parallel histories of art and nature. “You can’t take shortcuts with them.”
Kim’s prints will provide vivid visual data to assist in the study of coastal redwoods. “It’s exciting to look at it through that lens,” Kim said.
They also make stunning art that Andra Norris Gallery in Burlingame will present early next year. The prints will then be sold at auction to benefit the conservation effort.
Last year Kim created prints from coast redwood rounds cut in the Gateway to Big Basin, another area the Sempervirens Fund was able to acquire and protect in perpetuity.
“I don’t think art has a big enough role yet in conservation,” Kim said, reflecting on both her partnership with Sempervirens and her career trajectory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.