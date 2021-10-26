Pacificans will celebrate the city’s third Arbor Day with the planting of 40 trees, the dedication of a COVID memorial grove at Fairmont Park, and an art contest for students.
Tree City Pacifica is organizing the event along with the Pacifica Garden Club, the Pacifica School District, Pacifica Mayor Sue Beckmeyer, City Council and members of city staff. For the first two weekends of November, winning entries from the student art contest will be displayed at the Sanchez Art Center by students who were asked to prepare pieces that show the importance of trees in their lives and in the community.
On Nov. 12, students will put those values into practice by planting 10 trees at Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School and Cabrillo, Ocean Shore, Ortega and Sunset Ridge elementary schools. At each school, specific classrooms will learn about the importance of trees before students plant a tree on the school grounds. Members of the Pacifica Garden Club will help by lending expertise.
The following day, on Nov. 13, Pacificans are invited to celebrate the main Arbor Day community event starting at 10 a.m. at Fairmont Park and Recreation Center with a speech by Mayor Beckmeyer. Members of the Pacifica Garden Club will dedicate a COVID memorial grove with a plaque and a bench to commemorate lives lost in the community to the pandemic.
That same day, volunteers, including members of Brownie Troop 61981, Girl Scout Troop 61564, Girl Scout Troop 62778 and Girl Scout Troop 61563, will plant 30 trees in the park and the neighborhood.
Arbor Day is sponsored by the city of Pacifica
and the Pacifica Garden Club with funding provided by the National Garden Clubs Plant America
grant.
If you would like to volunteer to plant a tree, send an email to treecitypacifica@gmail.com. The organization is observing pandemic protocols by limiting the number of volunteers and requiring everyone to wear a mask. Only those who are registered will be able to plant a tree.
For more information on Tree City Pacifica, which is helping the city each year earn Tree City USA status through Arbor Day events, go to facebook.com/treecitypacifica or send an email to treecitypacifica@gmail.com.
From staff reports
