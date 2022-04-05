Damage to the Anza Pump Station caused by a 2020 fire will soon be repaired.
The Pacifica City Council unanimously approved $3,726,320 for those repairs in its meeting on March 28. Project funding will be reimbursable by insurance, said Lisa Petersen, director of the Public Works Department.
Construction is expected to begin in May and be completed by December or January, Petersen said.
On March 16, 2020, a fire occurred at the Anza Pump Station causing damage to the pump station’s mechanical and electrical control systems and building roof, Petersen said. Three pumps and engines will need to be replaced, Petersen said.
One pump built in the 1940s could be temporarily repaired, but that is not sustainable, Petersen said. The roof was damaged beyond repair and needs to be replaced. A temporary roof has been installed. To maintain pump station capacity during project improvements, the city will maintain the existing temporary rental engine and the large, repaired 1940s stormwater pump, Petersen said. Those will be removed at the end of the project, Petersen said.
The repairs will temporarily prohibit proper normal operation of Anza Pump Station, Petersen said.
The city received a coastal development permit from the California Coastal Commission to install a gas line, pump and engine at the pump station, Petersen said. The city and Coastal Commission staff are discussing whether permitting is required for the other fire damage, Petersen said. The city believes it should be covered and not require a new permit. The city will move forward with the Anza Pump Station repairs during these conversations due to the emergency nature of the repair project, Petersen said.
In 2020 and 2021, City Council approved projects to rebuild the damaged pump and reinstall it, consultant services for design services for the repair, bathroom repair and purchase of two engines.
City Council approved DW Nicholson for construction in the amount of $2,791,200, which includes 20 percent contingencies in the contract for unforeseen conditions.
The cost estimate is higher for several reasons, such as delay in dealing with the permitting issues with the Coastal Commission and escalating material costs, fuel increases and supply chain disruptors, Petersen said. The current pump station work marketplace is extremely busy, Petersen said.
City Council approved furnishing and installing a new third stormwater pump for $228,133.64, which includes contingencies in an amount not to exceed 10 percent of the construction contract amount between the city and Peterson Power Systems Inc.
City Council approved purchasing and installing a new natural gas engine for $258,696, which includes contingencies in an amount not to exceed 10 percent of the construction services agreement amount with Pump Repair Service Co.
Construction management will be performed by Ghirardelli Associates Inc., which was approved as an on-call engineering consultant for the Department of Public Works engineering division, Petersen said. City Council approved the contract between the city and Ghirardelli for construction management, inspections and material testing for $242,660, and that includes contingencies not to exceed 10 percent of the job.
City Council approved engineering support during construction to be performed by the project design engineer, Schaef & Wheeler, in an amount not to exceed $105,630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.