Many of us greeted the start of 2021 with relief and hope, glad to view the previous year with 20/20 vision in our rearview mirrors. By January, almost nine months had passed since the COVID-19 pandemic turned our lives upside down seemingly overnight in March 2020.
But viruses don’t take note of the calendar year and the start of 2021 brought some of the most difficult months in the battle to contain the mutating virus.
As the year progressed, signs of hope and change began to emerge. The prospect of “getting back to normal” teased repeatedly, even as people in Pacifica and across the world debated whether they really wanted to go back to all their pre-pandemic routines. Science was able to produce vaccines remarkably quickly; other challenges such as homelessness, social justice and appropriate law enforcement proved more intractable.
At times it seemed like déjà vu all over again (and again), with vaccine eligibility and availability constantly causing confusion and delays and businesses trying to respond to ever-shifting rules tied to color-coded tiers established by public health officials. With the advantage of hindsight, we can see many challenges that will stay with us beyond 2021, such as the impact of drought, calls for social equity and the dire need for improving our infrastructure.
National conversations about social equity and justice played out locally, too, as Pacificans acknowledged indigenous predecessors and efforts were made to bring more diversity to coastal pastimes.
Join us in the pages that follow for a look back at a year we won’t be able to forget, try as we might.
— Peter Tokofsky
