The annual 50/50 art show and fundraiser returns to the Sanchez Art Center in Pacifica this weekend for the 15th time. The 55 California artists selected to participate in the distinctive exhibition each created 50 works of art over a span of 50 days to include in the display.
Each of the artists uses a set of 50 panels provided by the organizers. They then hang the completed 6-inch-by-6-inch square panels in a standardized grid.
The unique format and focused timeline for the show frequently leads artists to emphasize topics and themes impacting them at the moment.
“The show often reflects what’s going on in our culture and society,” said Cindy Abbott, executive director of the art center.
Abbott noted that numerous artists developed themes of feminism and motherhood this year following the reversal of Roe v. Wade and subsequent dismantling of abortion rights throughout the country.
Over the past week each of the artists arrived in Pacifica to install their 50 works in a standard 7-by-7-piece grid with a highlighted 50th work set apart. The resulting array of 2,750 creations fills multiple galleries at the art center. The diverse collection of small-format pieces provides opportunities for everyone from casual shoppers to seasoned art collectors to bring home an affordable piece of art, with proceeds supporting the community art center.
Los Altos-based artist Rose Hagen titled her contribution to the exhibition “50 Days in America: The Toll of Mass Shootings.” She uses the grid display format to represent the weekly count of shooting victims throughout the country. Her artistic renderings made using a fused-glass technique reveal patterns in this American tragedy.
Visitors who purchase advance tickets to attend opening weekend will be the only ones to see the complete set of works in the galleries. Beginning the following week, buyers can take the art home at the time of purchase. Opening weekend will also provide guests with an opportunity to meet the artists and enjoy live music.
The galleries will remain open with no admission fee from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday through Sunday over the three following weekends, but as people purchase the art, gaps begin to appear in the display. Abbott said that people who come to the center over the final days of the exhibition can still expect to discover works that begin to stand out more as the panels around them are removed.
Abbott said that the 50 artists selected this year make up “one of the most eclectic groups we’ve had in a while.” The current group brings the total number of artists who have participated in 50|50 to more than 900. Collectively they have produced 45,950 works of art.
Each year a different judge selects the artists using a blind submission process. To be considered, each applicant must submit representative images of their past work and a statement of the theme they would employ if chosen for the exhibition. This year 180 California-based artists applied.
Marianna Stark, owner of M Stark Gallery in Half Moon Bay, had the challenge of reducing the pool of applicants to 55 people.
“I wanted to ensure a broad variety of styles, themes, and mediums so every visitor to 50|50 would find something to collect,” Stark said.
The variety of styles and artistic media among the submissions impressed Stark. Her final selection includes Japanese-influenced manga, Afrofuturism, mysticism and fiber art along with photography, paintings and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.