Andrew Leone and Nancy Hall’s studio in the Sanchez Art Center in Pacifica explodes with colors and a collection of artwork that spans 26 years.
They are married. Maybe that’s why the two artists sometimes finish each other’s thoughts and admire each other’s work.
Hall said she likes the “Mechanics of Wonder” painting by Leone.
Hall creates 3-D assemblages and Leone paints and creates stained-glass windows. Hall finds things in antique stores and garage sales for her assemblages and Leone’s stained glass.
This is the first year they have participated in the Silicon Valley Open Studios and they have been getting lots of visitors.
“There is a story behind every piece,” Hall said. She uses her family members’ photos a lot and has some old pictures of herself in there. One piece features her grandmother who came to America alone as a child from Poland with just a note pinned to her clothing about where she should go.
“She had a very sad background,” she said. “Her son died in the war.”
Hall has a dollhouse with a representation of her drinking but she has now been sober 33 years.
“We turned it around. I made a piece showing the change,” she said. “There’s a picture of me trying to be more glamorous.”
Hall and Leone have exhibited at Sanchez Art Center — Hall for her assemblages, including a birdcage assemblage, and Leone for his paintings. Hall created an environment at the Pirate Supply Store at 826 Valencia Street, a nonprofit organization that helps children and young adults develop writing skills and helps teachers inspire their students to write.
The latest of Leone’s stained-glass pieces features found objects. One has found wood on it and another has two cut pieces of a maroon wine glass on each side to balance it.
“Some things find themselves,” he said, “We do something different. We like to play. It allows creativity to flow. Our work lately has been about using found objects.”
Hall said she likes using wrought iron and found wood. They collaborated on one piece in the studio: Leone painted a person and a collage and Hall found objects to go on it.
Leone taught art for 20 years at City College in San Francisco. He has a still life painting from when he was 17 in the studio. He took private art lessons every Saturday morning since age 11. He credits his parents for giving him that experience.
“I was learning from nature,” he said. In another piece, he was inspired by a family photo to paint the group.
Hall taught preschool music. She is also a musician who performed backup vocals on Neil Young’s tours and sings with a local band, The Curios. She retired during the pandemic. Now she is focused on her gardening and artwork.
“I like to grow food. I love digging in the dirt,” she said. One of her assemblages has a couple of eggplants on it.
Down the road, in Moss Beach, Roxanne Beebe’s display showed artisanal bottle stoppers, key rings and jewelry. Kathleen Martin showed landscape and nature photography. They were gathered in Martin’s garage to show their work for the Open Studios show. Martin has been showing in the Open Studios event for the last four years. This is Beebe’s first show.
Beebe took jewelry-making classes in high school and decided that was what she wanted to do. She apprenticed for three years and held different jobs at jewelry stores. She’s been self-employed or working as a designer ever since.
Among the collection, Beebe has a little bottle stopper of a pumpkin to honor Half Moon Bay.
“I have been a jewelry maker for 50 years,” she said. “I started doing bottle stoppers a few years ago.”
She had butterfly nectar for sale to mix with water in a bottle with one of her bottle stoppers. Beebe says she loves coming up with new ideas.
“It’s an inspired life,” she said. “An artist never gets bored.”
Martin said she likes printing her photographs on metal. The sunsets on the coast are her inspiration. It takes a lot of time to get the right shot.
“I’m looking out my window,” she said. “I have to wait for the right light. It’s a lot of waiting. Shots can be good in winter but not in the pouring down rain.”
She used to work for a large corporation. When she decided to pursue photography instead, she took classes at Academy of Art University in San Francisco. She’s been a photographer for 10 years.
“COVID shut down everything,” she said. “I enjoy doing it. That’s the good part about it.”
She has sold a few photographs and she exhibits in 337 Mirada Arts Gallery, in El Granada.
Martin said she likes to venture out to do new things. She shot a photo at Romero’s Pier at Pillar Point Harbor, which is no longer there.
Martin and Beebe described an artist’s life. “Don’t give up. Don’t get discouraged,” said Martin.
