The 23rd annual Kahuna Kupuna surf contest is set to take place on July 29 at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica. Event organizers boast that the event is the “only amateur surf contest in the world specifically designed for surfers over the age of 40.”
The name Kahuna Kupuna comes from Hawaiian, meaning roughly “Big Chief Wise Elder.” The event has been taking place since 1999, missing only one year in 2020 because of the pandemic. It acts as both a competition and benefit event for Pacifica’s Environmental Family, a nonprofit that works to discover and care for natural resources on the coast.
The event will begin at 7 a.m., available for surfers ages 40 to 80. The surfing will wrap up at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a dinner and awards ceremony at 7 p.m. at the Pacifica Moose Lodge.
Each contestant must pay an $80 registration fee, but the event is free to watch. For the fee, contestants receive a T-shirt, lunch and handmade trophy for those who place in the top three in each subdivision.
The surfers are split up into specific subdivisions depending on their age. They are then allowed to choose to surf for the longboard or shortboard subdivision in their age group. There is no standup paddle boarding subdivision.
The event also offers up to six teams in the Intergenerational Team Division that must be made up of three different generations. One generation, according to their page, must be at least 18 years apart in age from another generation. In these teams, surfers under 40 are allowed.
Surfers compete in heats of up to six other surfers, seven total. Each heat is planned to take about 15 minutes during which a surfer can catch four waves to demonstrate their skills. A contestant can be penalized if they attempt to catch more than four waves.
The goal of the contest is to encourage older surfers to continue their passion, promote healthy aging, and foster an “aging friendly” community. Organizers emphasize that everyone is welcome, no matter their surfing ability or the surf shop one frequents.
Greg Cochran, winner of last year’s longboard subdivision for those 75 to 79, echoed this sentiment.
“Surfing is for life,” he said after his winning speech. “Just get in the water. And, you know what? Mellow out, surf with your friends. Don’t get upset about anything and don’t ever stop.”
For more information or to sign up, visit the event’s page on eventbrite.com.
The aroma of roasted tomatoes and oregano filled Renée Powers’ Pacifica apartment on Saturday, as a Bolognese sauce simmered on the stove. Practicing perfect mise en place, Powers had set out three bowls of cheese on a kitchen countertop. One bowl had a ricotta mixture spiked with shredded s…
A bill designed to increase the diversity of city council members in California by increasing salaries cleared the state's Legislature on Monday and is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk. If Newsom signs it, Senate Bill 329 by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, would allow city councils to raise …
San Mateo County Executive Mike Callagy released a two-year spending plan covering the county’s budgets from July of this year through June 2025. The $7.7 billion spending projection reflects expectations that the county’s income will begin to decline in the coming years.
Recommended for you
Local Events
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become an Advocate today!
Receive full access to Pacifica Tribune all day, everyday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.