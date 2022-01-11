The Pacific Beach Coalition plans its 25th annual beach planting on Saturday, Jan. 15. The event is a day of service around the annual, federal Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration.
Through the years, volunteers have installed 25,000 or more plants at Linda Mar Beach from this event alone. The work has transformed Linda Mar Beach from the monocultured ice plant haven to a thriving dune habitat that has attracted and provided home for the wintering snowy plover population, which has grown through the years.
In 2010, the Pacific Beach Coalition expanded the habitat restoration work from the past beach planting up through the Coastal Trail and started deploying thousands of volunteers from Bay Area businesses and schools to weed, mulch and grow the native habitat.
In 2013, the work was expanded to the Rockaway side, and restoration of the switchbacks began. Organizers say that, as a result, a walk along the trail now populated with native plants might spring a surprise sighting of indigenous species that had no habitat in the past.
On Saturday, volunteers should meet at the Linda Mar State Beach parking lot near Taco Bell to clean the beach at 9 a.m. A parking pass will be given after registration. Bring your own gloves and buckets. Habitat restoration begins at 10 a.m. on the Coastal Trail in several planned habitat restoration projects. Meet at the trail, north of the Crespi and Highway 1 intersection. Park at the Community Center. Tools provided.
While private groups are planning specific projects, public entities such as schools appear to be passing on organizing efforts around MLK Day. Dan Lyttle, principal of Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School, said, due to the pandemic, there will be no formal participation in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project.
“We are being ultra-cautious about setting students and staff up for unnecessary exposure by having them do large-scale group service projects,” he said.
April Holland, principal of Oceana High School, said Oceana encourages community service all year long.
“In fact, our graduation requirement is 100 hours of community service, adjusted for COVID-19 constraints,” she said. “We are eager to forward to our students any Martin Luther King Jr. day of service opportunities, but don’t feel our students should be limited to one day per year.”
