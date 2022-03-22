Jenn Sisson and Bonnie McNamara adopted a garden at Mike Mooney’s Freedom Trail in the Quarry and it was there on Friday that McNamara remembered the fifth anniversary of her son’s death from an overdose. The Overdose Awareness Garden is dedicated to the hundreds of thousands of lives lost to overdose.
“A dear friend and family in Pacifica just recently lost their son to an overdose two days ago,” McNamara said. “It’s still happening.”
McNamara’s son, Bobby Corona Gonzaba, died at age 36 from a fentanyl overdose. He is part of a tragic wave of people who have fallen victim to a relatively new scourge sweeping the nation. One measure of how many accidental drug overdoses there are: The San Francisco medical examiner recently stated that three times as many people in the city had died due to drug overdose than to COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.
Sisson and McNamara dedicated their time and money to make their part at Liberty Garden a beautiful spot to pay tribute to so many lost.
“There are other gardens out there for overdose victims,” McNamara said. “The Liberty Garden is such a beautiful way to share something with the community.
“Pacifica has lost so many young people to this epidemic,” she said. “It is a small town with a lot of loss.”
McNamara said people often stop her when she is working on the garden to tell her about their own experiences with the epidemic of overdose.
“We talk and I share facts about this epidemic, that to me is spreading awareness in our community. Word of mouth is a powerful tool to help battle against this epidemic and to help in educating others,” she said. “Knowledge is power.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.