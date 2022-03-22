Bonnie McNamara

Bonnie McNamara and friends visit the garden she has dedicated to her son who died from an overdose in Pacifica. Friday marked the fifth anniversary of his death.

Jenn Sisson and Bonnie McNamara adopted a garden at Mike Mooney’s Freedom Trail in the Quarry and it was there on Friday that McNamara remembered the fifth anniversary of her son’s death from an overdose. The Overdose Awareness Garden is dedicated to the hundreds of thousands of lives lost to overdose.

“A dear friend and family in Pacifica just recently lost their son to an overdose two days ago,” McNamara said. “It’s still happening.”

McNamara’s son, Bobby Corona Gonzaba, died at age 36 from a fentanyl overdose. He is part of a tragic wave of people who have fallen victim to a relatively new scourge sweeping the nation. One measure of how many accidental drug overdoses there are: The San Francisco medical examiner recently stated that three times as many people in the city had died due to drug overdose than to COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.

Sisson and McNamara dedicated their time and money to make their part at Liberty Garden a beautiful spot to pay tribute to so many lost.

“There are other gardens out there for overdose victims,” McNamara said. “The Liberty Garden is such a beautiful way to share something with the community.

“Pacifica has lost so many young people to this epidemic,” she said. “It is a small town with a lot of loss.”

McNamara said people often stop her when she is working on the garden to tell her about their own experiences with the epidemic of overdose.

“We talk and I share facts about this epidemic, that to me is spreading awareness in our community. Word of mouth is a powerful tool to help battle against this epidemic and to help in educating others,” she said. “Knowledge is power.”

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

