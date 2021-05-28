Amy Andonian, the senior services manager for Pacifica hired just two month ago, has left her position. City officials declined to say why, but the departure won’t affect plans to reopen Sept. 1, said Dana Dietrerle in an email to the Seniors in Action Council.
Andonian replaced long time manager Jim Lange in March. The position coordinates senior activities, meals, transportation, referrals, information and classes for seniors and the aquatics program for the Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department. Classes and aquatics had been cancelled during the pandemic. Meals were served to go instead of seniors gathering in the multipurpose room of the Community Center.
Andonian, a Pacifica resident, joined PB&R after 15 years working with older adults at Catholic Charities, Institute on Aging and Avenitas. She had managed three senior centers in Palo Alto. In addition, she was a long-time volunteer in the geropsychiatric ward of the Menlo Park Veterans Administration hospital.
In an email to the Tribune, Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department director Mike Perez said he could not comment on personnel matters.
