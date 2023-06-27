A San Mateo woman has sued American Medical Response after saying she was sexually assaulted in the back of an ambulance while en route to a hospital in 2022.
An 82-year-old woman, who has not been publicly identified, claimed that Miguel Ontiveros, who was employed by AMR, subjected her to forced oral copulation while she was strapped to a gurney and immobilized in a cervical collar that held her neck in place on Dec. 23, 2022, according to reports. The complaint alleges that Ontiveros left DNA evidence to prove the contention.
AMR reported the incident to the California Highway Patrol and put Ontiveros, 35, on unpaid leave when the allegations arose in December. He was fired when he was arrested in April.
Ontiveros is also charged with a similar sexual assault in May 2022. According to a civil complaint, Ontiveros was accused of abusing another 80-year-old woman, but there was no corroborating evidence to prove a rape occurred. Ontiveros pleaded not guilty in criminal court to two felony counts of forcible oral copulation. He is being held at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on $3 million bail.
The law firm of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy filed the lawsuit in San Mateo County Superior Court in May. In addition to charges of physical abuse to a dependent adult and intentional infliction of emotional distress, the lawsuit claimed that AMR was "aware of the accusations against Ontiveros as a result of the May 2022 assault allegation, but they “chose to do nothing” and “allowed a sexual predator to roam free and prey on the elderly.”
San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said if Ontiveros is found guilty of both sexual assault charges, he could face life in prison, but Wagstaffe’s office has not yet decided whether to seek a life sentence. Ontiveros is next due in criminal court on Aug. 8 to set a new jury trial date, according to Wagstaffe.
