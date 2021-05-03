Pacifica Police arrested a man and a woman from the East Bay early Saturday morning after police say a traffic stop turned into a dangerous wrong-way driver on Highway 1.
It started at 12:25 a.m. when an officer tried to stop a suspected impaired driver near Reina Del Mar and Minerva avenues. Police say, after initially stopping, the suspect car jumped over a curb and fled. Police terminated the chase when they say the driver sped northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 1.
The car was found abandoned after it crashed into a guardrail near Mori Point Road and Bradford Way. Pacifica Police, along with San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers, created a perimeter and began searching for the suspects.
At about 5:35 a.m., someone living in the area of Reina Del Mar Avenue and Highway 1 reported three people who were asking for a ride after their car became disabled.
Police then caught three people. Driver Abraham Hernandez-Sanchez, 37, of Hayward, was booked into county jail and charged with evading arrest, driving into oncoming traffic, possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment. Guadalupe Padillo-Rios, 31, also of Hayward, was a passenger and charged with possession of a controlled substance and later released on her promise to appear in court. A 15-year-old from Hayward was released into the custody of his mother.
