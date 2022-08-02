Pacificans were reminded of a 2020 campaign to remove a controversial statue of Spanish expeditioner Gaspar de Portolá when a collage by activist group Gay Shame appeared on its pedestal in July.
The 15-by-16-foot collage was originally exhibited at the National Queer Arts Festival under the title “Street Sweeps Kill Queers.” It features Gay Shame’s “visual interventions, actions and analysis of assimilation and displacement of queer and trans people, poor people, and people of color,” according to the exhibit’s curator, Inés Ixierda.
The collage of posters had phrases like “Abolish Policing,” “Stop Land Theft, Portola to YIMBYs” and “Queers Support Prison Strikers.”
The San Francisco-based group “is committed to a trans/queer extravaganza that brings direct action to spectacular levels of confrontation,” according to their website. It is known for public art displays and campaigns against what it labels as forces of gentrification.
Two years ago, the statue became a focal point in the local conversation about Pacifica’s relationship to Spanish expeditioners like Gaspar de Portolá. Nearly 5,000 people signed a petition in favor of its removal. The campaign faded when the city of Pacifica said the statue and the land it rests on belongs to the state and out of its jurisdiction. It remains right off of Highway 1 near Linda Mar Beach and the Pacifica Community Center.
The Gay Shame display both resurfaces the statue controversy and calls out forces of gentrification forcing Bay Area people out of their homes.
“While I can only speculate, its installation on this statue of Portolá, a military man who accompanied the genocidal priest
Junipero Serra in establishing the California Mission System, may be a commentary on the connection of California’s colonization
to the ongoing violence of
gentrification in the Bay Area,” wrote Ixierda in an email to the Tribune.
Gaspar de Portolá led the Portolá expedition that brought Spaniards to locations now known as San Diego, Monterey, Santa Cruz and Pacifica, among others. Sent by the Spanish throne to establish colonies and missions, he was eventually named the first “Governor of the Californias.” For centuries, Portolá was credited with “discovering” the San Francisco Bay, though recently that language has been revised given that the land was already occupied by Indigenous groups like the Ohlone people.
The statue will indeed be removed, according to Jonathan Cordero, chair of the Ramaytush Ohlone people and scholar at the Indigenous Law Center at University of California, Hastings. Cordero was among the advocates for the statue’s removal. Caltrans “has been slow in acting.” He is waiting for an update from Caltrans. A spokesman for Caltrans did not return phone calls in time for this story.
Observers may pause at the display’s criticism of “YIMBYs,” or people embracing “Yes In My Backyard” and the pro-housing movement. The typical enemies in affordable housing activism are “NIMBYs,” or homeowners who organize to shut down plans that may make housing more accessible.
“YIMBYs lobby for luxury condos which makes housing more expensive for everyone. GAY SHAME demands 100 percent no/low income housing,” wrote a representative of Gay Shame, who declined to give their name, to the Tribune. “We don’t believe in trickle down housing.”
The display seemed to align YIMBYs with Portolá, labeling both as stealing land.
“Gay Shame is anti-displacement, anti-YIMBY and against settler-colonialism in all forms,” wrote a member of the group to the Tribune. “GS is aware of the struggle to remove the Portolá statue … and that so far the city has pushed the blame over to Caltrans as if it has zero power in the matter — which is simply not true, so the statue is still there.”
(1) comment
November 4, 1769 Portola found San Francisco Bay while looking for Monterey Bay. This was a "discovery" for the Europeans but hardly a surprise for the people who were already living here. What followed was one culture dominating another culture. This was profitable for the Europeans and disastrous for the people who were already living here. A statue is in place on Highway 1 at Crespi. The state placed the statue there, close to a campsite used by Portola. The history of California is violent and dramatic and something that we can learn from. Recognizing that history is a key to not repeating unfair acts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.