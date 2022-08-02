Pacificans were reminded of a 2020 campaign to remove a controversial statue of Spanish expeditioner Gaspar de Portolá when a collage by activist group Gay Shame appeared on its pedestal in July. 

The 15-by-16-foot collage was originally exhibited at the National Queer Arts Festival under the title “Street Sweeps Kill Queers.” It features Gay Shame’s “visual interventions, actions and analysis of assimilation and displacement of queer and trans people, poor people, and people of color,” according to the exhibit’s curator, Inés Ixierda. 

Tags

(1) comment

Jay Crawford
Jay Crawford

November 4, 1769 Portola found San Francisco Bay while looking for Monterey Bay. This was a "discovery" for the Europeans but hardly a surprise for the people who were already living here. What followed was one culture dominating another culture. This was profitable for the Europeans and disastrous for the people who were already living here. A statue is in place on Highway 1 at Crespi. The state placed the statue there, close to a campsite used by Portola. The history of California is violent and dramatic and something that we can learn from. Recognizing that history is a key to not repeating unfair acts.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Neighborhood park users invited to see redesigns

Neighborhood park users invited to see redesigns

  • By Eileen Campbell, staff writer
  • 0

When the yellow slide at Skyridge Park was first installed, the children who played on it were also cuddling Cabbage Patch Dolls and watching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on TV. The park shows its 30-plus-years age, and it’s not alone. At some Pacifica neighborhood parks, the playground stru…

Local Eagle Scout is helping migrants at border

Local Eagle Scout is helping migrants at border

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

A Good Shepherd Troop 74 Eagle Scout has earned his distinction with a project designed to help people far from his San Mateo County home. Mario Alfaro put together 600 Ziploc bags with soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrush and lotion to go to the border at Nogales, Ariz.

County reports property tax receipts hit new high

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

San Mateo County Assessor Mark Church announced last week that property tax assessments increased by $22.2 billion, or 8.34 percent, to reach a record high of $288 billion. That figure represents the combined tax basis for all residential and commercial property in the county.

Animals enchant families at Sharp Park Library

Animals enchant families at Sharp Park Library

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

It’s not every day Pacifica kids get to see wildlife at the library. But that is what happened on July 6, when Wildmind Science Learning, formerly Wildlife Associates, a nonprofit organization on the coast, brought four interesting animals to town.

Longtime photographer trains lens on Pacifica

Longtime photographer trains lens on Pacifica

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

A retired postmaster from the El Granada Post Office has been taking photos of wildlife, especially birds in motion, seascapes and landscapes. Leo Leon became interested in photography when he took a course in school and really enjoyed it. That was 1966. He’s been a photographer ever since.

Pillar Point Harbor dredging project moves deeper

Pillar Point Harbor dredging project moves deeper

  • By August Howell
  • 0

Ever since Pillar Point Harbor’s eastern breakwater was constructed in 1961, two environmental factors have been at play. Sand hasn’t been able to sweep to the southern beaches, and that has caused rapid erosion at Surfer’s Beach. So the sand has built up inside the harbor, effectively creat…

Police make arrest for stolen car

  • 0

Pacifica Police have arrested a San Francisco woman, charging her with receiving stolen property after allegedly stopping her in a stolen car.

Revenue-challenged city passes 2022-23 budget

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica City Council unanimously passed a budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 showing a balance that depends on federal pandemic recovery funds to make ends meet.

Recommended for you