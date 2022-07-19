Acting Pacifica Police Chief Bill Glasgo has formed an advisory panel as a forum for key stakeholders to provide input in law enforcement policies and responses.
The Chief’s Advisory Panel is not intended to review specific police actions, whether internal or external, but as a forum for discussions ongoing community concerns. It might also leverage experience throughout the community to the benefit of all, Glasgo wrote in an email to the Tribune.
It is composed of a diverse cross section of community members, Glasgo said. He added he hopes the collective thoughts and opinions will help to integrate community viewpoints into the police department.
The 10 people represent diverse backgrounds, including business, education, nonprofits, public relations, faith community and more.
Janet Fausta, a native Pacifican and a Vallemar resident. Shs is involved with sports, school activities and beach cleanup days. She is an office administrator at University of California, San Francisco. She is an active member of the union at work and serves on various committees.
Michael Frenna has lived in Pacifica since 1963 in the Fairway Park area. Frenna is an area director of UFCW Local 5 retail workers union.
Michael Mau is a longtime Linda Mar resident. He is an attorney, arbitrator and mediator. He was a member and chair of the Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission, a member of the Pacifica Rent Advisory Task Force, on Pacifica’s Age Friendly Task Force and is now a commissioner on the San Mateo County Commission on Aging.
Carlos Ambrozak is an Edgemar neighborhood resident. He has been building large-scale software systems since his teens, leading global teams in aerospace, gaming, streaming and finance. He has done nonprofit work with the Trust for Public Land and taught robotics to young adults.
Gary Furlong lives in the Pedro Point neighborhood. He is a retired business planner with a diverse work history and has lived in many other areas of the country.
Armetta Parker lives in the Westview neighborhood of Milagra Ridge. She is an active consultant and community engagement volunteer.
Holly Smallie lives in Pedro Point. She is the director of compliance at a local cannabis retail business. She spent more than 20 years working to support individuals with developmental disabilities, mental health conditions, and youth struggling with academic and emotional behaviors disorder.
Shawn Holle lives in the Westview neighborhood. He is a practicing certified safety professional.
Kristina Ireson, a native Pacifican, lives in Linda Mar. She is a social worker, mental health therapist and educator who is passionate about community engagement.
Maria Oropeza lives in the back of the valley. She has been retired for seven years after a long law enforcement career.
