In a six-page letter addressed to the Pacifica City Council last week, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union suggests the city’s rules governing protests and other “expressive activity” are onerous and likely violate First Amendment protections engrained in the U.S. Constitution.
The ACLU Foundation of Northern California took up the matter over the summer, after a March for Our Lives rally along Highway 1 on June 11. The gathering attracted more than 100 people along the public trail between the north end of the Linda Mar Beach parking lot and Rockaway Beach.
Local activist Mark Hubbell, who organized the rally — one of hundreds nationwide to protest gun violence — said for the first time the city required him to obtain a Special Events Permit and pay a fee of $150 for the use of public facilities. Hubbell has organized other such events and said he usually informed the Pacifica Police Department but had never been required to get a permit. In addition to the fee, the city’s permit application requires applicants to notify the city 60 days in advance.
The ACLU writes that such requirements amount to prior restraint of free speech. Staff attorney Hannah Kieschnick wrote on Sept. 28 that the city’s ordinance violated legal precedent or the Constitution in four ways — simply by requiring a permit for expressive activity, by requiring advance notice, by essentially outlawing spontaneous protest, and by lacking clarity in terms of fees.
“The city’s current practices contravene fundamental constitutional protections, and these legal deficiencies should be cured immediately,” Kieschnick said. The letter was sent to City Council members as well as City Clerk Sarah Coffey and Parks, Beaches and Recreation Director Mike Perez.
City Councilmember Tygarjas Bigstyck, who spoke at the rally that day, said he’s seen the letter and understands it is being reviewed by the city attorney.
“After reading it, it strikes me that there may well be some updates we need to make of our code,” he said. “It can be a positive thing to have a reminder like this.”
Hubbell says for now he is pleased to see the ACLU take up an important free speech issue in his town. He said the national March For Our Lives organization, which grew out of the 2018 shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, ultimately reimbursed him for the cost of the fee and provided banners for use during the Pacifica rally.
He specifically asked the ACLU not to file suit as a means to change the city’s regulation and prefers city leaders simply take the legal argument to heart and amend the regulation.
“I tell myself a little joke: Suing our city is becoming a national pastime,” Hubbell said with a chuckle. “I would like to see someone present a rewritten version to the City Council.
