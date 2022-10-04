A March for Our Lives rally in June

A March for Our Lives rally in June brought out many Pacificans who wanted to be heard on the issue of gun violence.

Photo courtesy Mark Hubbell

In a six-page letter addressed to the Pacifica City Council last week, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union suggests the city’s rules governing protests and other “expressive activity” are onerous and likely violate First Amendment protections engrained in the U.S. Constitution.

The ACLU Foundation of Northern California took up the matter over the summer, after a March for Our Lives rally along Highway 1 on June 11. The gathering attracted more than 100 people along the public trail between the north end of the Linda Mar Beach parking lot and Rockaway Beach.

