▸ Government body: Pacifica School Board
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., March 29
▸ Present: President Lynda Brocchini, Vice President Laverne Villalobos, clerk Nidhi Patel, vice clerk Elizabeth Bredall, board member Kai Doggett
▸ Communications: Meghann Elsbernd from the Laguna Salada Education Association said that the teachers and staff of the LSEA were demoralized by the lack of communication with the school board. “We have always been low paid, but our morale and collegiality made for a sparkling community. We’ve lost that luster … (Though we can) bring that sparkle back. The ball is in your court. Board members … having open and honest conversations with all stakeholders can help establish a foundation for our team so we can bring back that sparkle.”
California School Employees Association President Nicole Sayers acknowledged top employees for the month of March. “The Above and Beyond recipients for April 2023 are Angie Acuna and Beth Smerdon … These ladies set the bar high and are very deserving of this award.” Sayers then commented on the rift between school district staff and the higher-paid contracted employees: “These contracted employees are demeaning and disrespectful. The money the district has and continues to spend on contracted teachers and classified employees is also demeaning and disrespectful.”
Sandy Mills began teaching in the Laguna Salada District in 1989. She spoke about the board’s hiring process. “I’m asking you to reconsider your decision to not offer Jennifer Mitchell, a longtime kindergarten teacher, a position as resource teacher at Ocean Shore School … Not showing loyalty to (the teachers) is destroying the small-town, take-care-of-each-other feeling we thought we always had.”
▸ Parcel tax oversight board annual review: Richard Zuromski, of the oversight board, explained that funds will go to teacher retention, supporting struggling students via counseling, and a weeklong outdoor education for all students in grades 5 and 6.
▸ Student achievement: Will Lucy, the director of educational support services, broke down the data from the most recent student assessments. He said 27 percent of students were at risk for falling behind reading at grade level. By the middle of the year that number had decreased to 19 percent. In terms of mathematics, 25 percent of students were at risk of falling behind grade level as opposed to just 16 percent by the middle of the school year.
▸ Science curriculum adoption:Lucy continued to speak about the potential adoption of the Carolina Building Blocks of Science Curriculum. The rationale behind its adoption was high student engagement, flexible resources and an easy-to-use online portal. Each grade level would receive a teacher guide, hands-on materials for the students including worksheets and notebooks. The cost would be almost $400,000 for five years. The motion was approved unanimously by the board.
▸ Hiring new music teachers: Two full-time positions, an elementary music teacher and an instrumental band music teacher, were proposed alongside a part-time choral music and drama instructor. The creation of these three positions was unanimously adopted by the board.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
