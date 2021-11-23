Sustainable San Mateo County is accepting nominations for its 2022 awards program. Applications are due on Dec. 6.
The program honors those who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to sustainable practices. There are five categories: individuals, nonprofits, businesses, educational institutions and government. In addition, the government division is accepting nominations for the 20th annual Green Building Award.
Sustainable San Mateo County will celebrate the awardees in the spring of 2022. For more information, visit sustainablesanmateo.org or email advocate@sustainablesanmateo.org.
— from staff reports
