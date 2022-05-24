About 200 student marchers walked out of their lunch period at Oceana High School one day last week to demonstrate their support for reproductive rights.
Sophomore Simone DiPirro wrote, in an email to the Tribune, that she helped organize the event along with Ryann Celarie, Madeira Perramond, Juliana Woehl and many other peers. They wanted to call attention to what they think is an unjust decision in the making at the U.S. Supreme Court.
“At a young age, I idolized our politicians and the government ... In my mind, the U.S. political system helped everyday Americans live equally,” she wrote. “As I have grown older, I have realized that the political system not only exploits the working class but upholds and supports systemic bigotry.
“The overturning of Roe v. Wade is a perfect example of this. I wanted to organize a walkout to prove that the people still have power ...”
She said she was very happy to be joined by 200 of her peers on May 17. The walkout was over the lunch hour and students returned for afternoon classes.
“Without the incredible knowledge we have gained from our humanities teachers, we wouldn’t have been able to pull together such a successful walkout. I am lucky to say our teachers have taught us the importance of democracy and how we can use it,” she wrote.
DiPirro has been to other protests, including those for Black Lives Matter and the Women’s Rights Movement. She encouraged everyone to take part in change concerning human rights by going to protests, reaching out to politicians, donating, researching and educating others.
Woehl and Perramond said they were marching to protect their rights as women.
“Roe v. Wade is a lot more than abortion,” Perramond said. “It’s important.”
The protesters spanned all grades at the school.
At school, DiPirro is involved with Associated Student Body and the Ocean Conservation Club. Students in her sophomore class are lobbying administrators and fighting to add more advanced-placement classes to create more challenging courses for students who want them, she wrote.
“This is another way in which students at Oceana are using democracy in their favor,” she wrote. “I am exactly like any other student from Oceana. All we want is equal rights for everyone and that means the right over your own body.
I hope that our walkout made somewhat of a difference and hopefully will encourage people to make change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.