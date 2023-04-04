Pacifica is situated on the edge of the world, which is how some native tribes who lived along the California coastline referred to places where land meets the vast expanse of ocean. As local residents are finding out, living on the edge of the world in a time of changing climate brings with it a level of exposure to extreme storms coming in from the open ocean.
Every Pacifican expects weather that can vary widely from one day to the other, or even one minute to the next. However, this year has proven to be a particularly difficult season to endure with what sometimes seems like continuous high winds and heavy rainfall.
On March 27, the Pacifica City Council proclaimed a local emergency over the most recent storms. “Local emergency is confirmed to exist and shall be deemed to continue to exist until its termination,” the proclamation read. “Conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property have arisen … caused by the recent extreme weather events, including flooding and high windstorms, occurring on March 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 19 and 21.” The proclamation, which was originally created on March 22, did not mention several other high wind events that occurred after its posting.
On Feb. 23, wind gusts were recorded at 56 mph, setting at least an eight-year record. The data was acquired from a wind measurement instrument that has been in operation since 2015 and has been maintained and operated by 64-year-old Pacifican Lindsay Patton.
Patton, a retired engineer, has a passion for collecting weather data. He uses his Davis 6153 weather station located 302 feet up Barcelona Drive in Linda Mar. Even with all his acquired data and experience living in Pacifica, these prolonged storms were out of his wheelhouse.
“This is a Wizard of Oz kind of moment,” he said. “(I half expected) to see the wicked witch! It’s very abnormal … I’ve seen high winds before, but not like that.”
Patton thinks these extremes are caused by regular weather cycles compounded by global warming. “I believe that it's a combination of the two. (There are) cycles of weather, and the variations are relatively regular, but climate change has adjusted the steering winds, and it's the steering winds that move the storms towards us, primarily the jet stream … (which is) influenced by the temperature of the ocean water.”
According to Patton’s data, Pacifica has experienced five days with 50 mph gusts and above since the new year. The Beaufort scale, which measures wind effects and categorizes severity, defines wind speeds in excess of 47 mph as “strong gales” that can result in slight damage to buildings such as having shingles torn from the roof.
One of those days, the record-setting Feb. 23, can also be classified as hitting the next level on the Beaufort scale. Having reached wind speeds greater than 55 mph, it was classified as a “storm.” The Beaufort scale defines any wind in excess of 54 mph as a ‘storm’, which may result in uprooted trees and more structural damage.
This is especially worrying considering the many patches of non-native eucalyptus around Pacifica. The trees originate from Australia and have been known to succumb to California’s coastal winds.
Some of these recent cases of extreme winds have resulted in property damage across Linda Mar and beyond — mostly downed fences and fallen tree branches. A parade of garbage, compost and recycling bins cartwheeled down Fernandez Way, spewing their contents across the rain-slicked street. Around the same time, a rock slide occurred near the entrance to the aptly named Devil’s Slide. The McDonald’s by Pacifica State Beach held up well enough, but its sign — made of hard plastic — shattered under the barrage of heavy wind.
A high voltage cable dangled low over Paloma Avenue on the evening of March 22. The power line drooped precariously over the heads of pedestrians just before the street turned onto Beach Road. Tied around the lowest hanging section of wire was a piece of caution tape, its two equal ends fluttering in the brisk ocean air.
PG&E’s website has instructions on what to do in such cases: leave the area immediately and call 911 before calling the PG&E power outage information line at 1-(800) 743-5000. “Never, ever touch a downed power line or go near one. Power lines are not insulated like power cords,” the website warns. “Always assume the power line is live.”
Power outages have also occurred as a result of the strong winds. PG&E’s website notes “forecasted high winds of above 19 mph with gusts of above 30-40 mph (can cause power outages.)” Even after the storms have passed, power outages have persisted. On March 23, the power went out again by the pier not due to weather but to allow PG&E to fix the damaged infrastructure.
More helpful information is available on the city of Pacifica’s website under the Police Department’s “Natural Disasters: Flooding / Winter Storms” tab. “Wherever you live or travel, you should be aware of and prepared to cope with the dangers,” it reads.
The website directs locals to stock up on emergency supplies such as canned food, batteries and candles, to keep cash on hand and to trim tree branches away from power lines among other suggestions — before the storm arrives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.