At the AAUW Pacifica branch’s annual June luncheon at Sharp Park Restaurant, members celebrated the club’s two high school 2023 Scholar Award recipients, Ashley Killian from Oceana and Tyler Wada from Terra Nova.
Each young woman spoke of their future plans; Killian will be attending the University of California, Berkeley, while Wada will be going to University of Nevada, Reno.
The local AAUW branch is part of the national and state organization of the American Association of University Women. The membership advances, protects and defends equity and opportunity for women and girls.
The Pacifica branch was started 65 years ago as Pacifica was incorporating as a city. Every year the membership raises money to grant scholar awards to an exceptional student from each local high school. Additional activities include book clubs, presentations on travel, current issues of the day, and participating in the struggle for gender equity. The club also organizes social picnics and luncheons.
The branch welcomes new members. Anyone who holds an associate degree or the equivalent or a bachelor’s or higher degree may become a member. Anyone interested in joining, can contact Marilyn Richardson, at Marilyn_L_richardson@yahoo.com.
