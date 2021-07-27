Rockaway Beach neighbors met for their first “beautification of the neighborhood” on July 17. Neighbors worked hard to plant new greenery and pull weeds by the creek. A big new sign was made by Billy Tognozzi to identify the neighborhood. Neighbors plan to join together more often to make Rockaway Beach a more beautiful place.
Photo courtesy Gloria Stofan
