Seniors from both Terra Nova and Oceana high schools celebrated their respective graduations on Wednesday. The ceremonies — regular rites of passage in other years — were perhaps most memorable as a time of togetherness.
While most public schooling in the 2020-2021 academic year was done remotely or through some unusual hybrid classroom setting, the graduation ceremonies would have been recognizable to previous graduates.
See next week's Tribune for many more photos and a list of all the graduates from Pacifica's high schools.
