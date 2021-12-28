January
COVID-19 leading cause of death
We have become so accustomed to reports about surges and variants of COVID-19 that it is almost difficult to recall how dire the pandemic was one year ago. January 2021 marked the peak of deaths — more than 3,000 a day — from COVID-19 in the U.S. alone. The virus topped all other causes of death in the country.
Pacifica City Councilmember Sue Beckmeyer took her turn as mayor at this challenging time, with San Mateo County in the “purple tier” and stay-at-home orders in place. She vowed to offer leadership to help local businesses survive and to address the impact of the meteoric drop in revenue from transient occupancy tax paid by visitors.
Vaccinations arrive
Vaccines began rolling out. With limited supplies available, only certain groups were eligible. The first 22,000 doses reached the county and were offered only to front-line health care workers — and Pacifica nurse Stephanie Hamilton among the first. More doses were expected to arrive soon so 12,000 residents of long-term care facilities in the county and more of the 38,000 health care workers could get their jabs.
Senior citizens were next in line, but by the end of the month problems in vaccine availability and challenges making appointments slowed the process. With the promise of vaccines, the state lifted its stay-at-home order.
February
The rollout expands
By the end of February, the FDA had issued emergency use authorization for all three vaccine — Pfizer, Moderna and finally Janssen, also known as the Johnson and Johnson variety. The age of eligibility was lowered to 65 and CVS and Rite Aid began offering shots to alleviate the demand overwhelming health care providers.
Delta variant was on the rise, and “which vaccine did you get?” became an ordinary part of conversation. A hopeful mood spread across the country.
Help during a pandemic
The most difficult weeks of the pandemic pushed intensive care units to the limit, but many people who never got sick also faced tremendous challenges of unemployment, loss of child care and an absence of life’s simple pleasures. The city extended to March 21 its ban on evictions for nonpayment of commercial or residential rent for those impacted by the pandemic. The Parks, Beaches, and Recreation Commission teamed up with Pacifica Resource Center to offer beach parking at a reduced fee for low-income residents.
Diversifying the surf
Thinking about summer and riding the waves offers a way to look past a dark winter of pandemic. The Parks, Beaches, and Recreation Commission formed a Surf Camp/School Policy Advisory Task Force to study equity issues in the sport and develop guidance on permitting policy so organizations such as Brown Girl Surf can bring new participants to the beach. The task force held its first meeting this month.
“The city of Pacifica, by taking on this important work, can become a model of inclusivity by creating a fair and equitable surf camp/school permit process.”
Cindy Abbott, PB&R commission member
March
Patience pays off
A full year after school campuses closed and stay-at-home orders were issued, the tension between the desire to return to pre-pandemic life and the continuing public health concerns continued to strain civic life.
A group of parents in the Pacifica School District petitioned the school board and superintendent to restore in-person learning. In the same week, organizers announced that the annual Fog Fest would not take place in the fall as events were canceled all over the coast. Both school and festival leaders urged people to remain patient.
By the end of the month, patience paid off. PSD, Jefferson Union High School District and county libraries announced they would reopen (with restrictions) in April.
“I hope people find the patience. Everyone should be vaccinated. When we do come together, it should be as safe as possible.”
Robine Runneals, Fog Fest parade chair
Recognition for original inhabitants
Safety precautions and protocols transformed how people went about their business in public. Public spaces themselves also began to change. In a reflection of the ongoing push for inclusion and social justice, Pacifica’s Open Space and Parklands Advisory Committee invited naming suggestions for a portion of the Ohlone/Portola Heritage Trail that would honor the original inhabitants of the land.
“This would have been the routes (the Ramaytush Ohlone) took when they would migrate west. Let’s respect the folks who lived there a long time ago.”
Jim Sullivan, advisory committee member
April
Facial recognition software scrutinized
Despite a departmental policy that went into effect at the start of the year requiring detailed record-keeping for searches on facial recognition software, an investigative report discovered that the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office could not produce any records for the 3,823 search instances in 2019 and 2020. Due to the lack of records, it was not clear how many of these searches were conducted after the policy applied.
Continuing impact of the pandemic
The pandemic was a continued drag on the local economy, hurting workers here and elsewhere. The Pacifica Resource Center reported the number of people coming in for assistance tripled. The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden, was expected to bring badly needed financial help to the county.
“We saw a lot of unemployed trying to navigate reduced hours or a layoff, especially in the service industry…They were trying to figure out how to pay rent.”
Anita Rees, director of the Pacifica Resource Center
May
Rebuilding civic center
City Council, already working from temporary headquarters, approved funding plans for new civic center buildings and campus. At a council meeting details were provided for pooling various local, federal and grant resources to cover the costs. No definitive date was yet given for completion of the project.
Kids get the shot
The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for children age 12 and above. Youngsters began walking into all of the large local pharmacies to get immunized.
New water-saving measures
With signs of another severe drought on the horizon, North Coast County Water District asked customers to voluntarily reduce outdoor usage by 10 percent. Experts suggest that shifts in both habits and technology can make this reduction almost unnoticeable for residents.
June
RV parking ordinance scrutinized
At a hearing for an injunction against the ordinance banning overnight RV parking, Judge Vince Chhabria expressed frustration with both sides of the legal tangle. In his view, the city had not properly researched appropriate places for RV parking or disseminated the list of permitted streets effectively. He decided to take a drive around Pacifica himself to look at all of the streets in question before ruling on the city’s controversial attempt to restrict where oversized vehicles can park.
“Admit you have done a bad job notifying people where they can park.”
Judge Vince Chhabria to attorney Leah Castella who was representing the city
Protecting shoreline, infrastructure
Lively debate filled the council meeting when the subject was options for protecting the shoreline from Paloma Drive south to the end of the seawall near Clarendon Drive.
Damage from storm swells has become an almost annual event, with worsening conditions expected in the future. More than 40 speakers supported various proposals, including retreating from the shore. Some encouraged the council to prioritize moving utilities inland; others endorsed partial remedies to save money. The council approved a hybrid plan involving a higher seawall, a section of scour apron and scaled-back beach nourishment to bring restore about 100 feet of beach.
“We need to do this now.”
Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus in support of hybrid plan
July
A return, albeit outdoors
School was out and many of us also ventured into the wild for the first time in months. Recognizing that outdoor dining might be a necessary and even preferred choice for the foreseeable future, the city allowed restaurants to continue their ad hoc al fresco dining arrangements and began exploring how to enable more permanent set ups.
Surf’s up!
The Kahuna Kapuna surf contest for boarders 40 years young and above returned to Linda Mar after a pandemic-necessitated hiatus last year. The joy over its return was palpable. Greg Cochran took home the Kahuna Kapuna Award as the surfer with the most lifetime experience.
On land the Open Space and Parklands Advisory Committee concluded its search for a trail name, approving “Ahni,” which means rock in the Ramaytush language.
Some bad news in the paper
Even with deaths due to COVID on the decline and the outdoors spirit returning to the coast, July brought its own morbid news. On June 30, Kevin Kluball drowned after being knocked off a fishing boat near Pacifica Pier. Not long after, fisherman Frank Gee also perished, his body washing ashore in Moss Beach. Away from the breakers, police took Ellen Knemeyer into custody and charged her with attempted murder following a dispute with roommates.
Remembering a legend
Friends and community celebrated the life of Marv Morganti who died earlier in the year after a life of service, educating area young people and a commitment to Pacifica. Morganti was remembered for storming the beaches at Iwo Jima during World War II and being on hand for the Japanese surrender.
August
Threat of drought
The threat of impending drought continued to grow and water agencies on the coast upped their recommended reduction in usage to 15 percent to align with state guidelines.
“If we have a dry winter, next year is going to be a lot worse.”
Tom Francis, Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency water resources manager.
City employees find new home
The city relocated operations to the community center on Crespi Drive, its temporary home for approximately two years while the civic center undergoes renovations and redesign to address health and safety concerns.
Great whites thriving
Researchers conducting their annual survey offered reassuring, if somewhat unnerving, news that the population of great white sharks off the Northern California coast continues to be stable and increased slightly. The group has counted the predators each year since 2011 and its findings suggest the effectiveness of the 1990 ban on gill nets and the 1994 law protecting great whites specifically.
September
Changing population and economy
Pacifica is growing, and changing: The latest census data shows a population increase of 4.7 percent to 38,640. More than 6,000 of those residents identified themselves as belonging to two or more races, an increase of 127 percent over the number who chose this designation in 2010. The number of people identifying as Asian and Latino increased by 16 percent and 17 percent, respectively.
Agricultural output in San Mateo County continued to move in the opposite direction of the population, dropping nearly 30 percent between 2019 and 2020. The steep drop was due largely to the CZU Complex fires and the impact of COVID-19, but it was consistent with the trend since 1997 when the agricultural economy peaked.
Aramai Point honors predecessors
The Rockaway Headlands area between Rockaway and Linda Mar was officially renamed to Aramai Point to honor the Aramai people who settled there and maintained the land for thousands of years before the arrival of Europeans.
“The name will be entered into the Geographical Names Information System, the nation’s oldest geographical names repository.”
U.S. Geological Survey statement
October
Season’s first storm tests infrastructure
A strong storm system at the end of the month caused problems for Pacifica’s roads and beaches. Overflowing sewage at the Linda Mar pump station went into the ocean, mandating a five-day beach closure until the county health department declared the water to be safe again.
The storm also kept first responders busy by downing 19 power lines and six trees and causing havoc on the roads. Flooding temporarily led to closure of Highway 1 at Manor Drive. The 4.02 inches of rain that fell in San Francisco made Oct. 24 the fifth-wettest day in the city over the previous 172 years, but it was still significantly less than the 6.87 inches that fell in Pacifica on the same day.
“The samples are submitted to the county’s public health laboratory for enumeration of total coliform, e.Coli and enterococci bacteria. Those are the sample indicator parameters that environmental health services evaluated in our weekly sampling of swimming beaches.”
Gregory J. Smith, San Mateo County Environmental Health Services
November
RV suit settled
The long-running battle between the city and RV dwellers represented by the ACLU and Disability Rights Advocates reached a conclusion with the parties agreeing to a multifaceted settlement. The plaintiffs challenged restrictions on parking large vehicles overnight, while the city maintained that only certain streets can accommodate them. (A court ruled the city also made it difficult to determine where, exactly, parking is permissible.)
The entrenched positions seemed to frustrate the judge at times. The settlement agreement empowers Pacifica Resource Center to help develop a safe parking permit program for 13 RVs and creates a full-time community service officer in the police department to work with unhoused people in the city. The plaintiffs agreed to drop their lawsuit, and the city will refund about $5,000 in fines issued for improper parking. The safe parking plan will include facilities for sanitary dumping and trash collection for the permitted occupants of RVs.
“This has been a long time coming. The best thing we can do is give it a chance.”
Mary Bier, City Council member
December
More rain falls, and candidates pour in
Much-needed rain fell over the region. While Pacificans were largely glad to see it in the midst of a statewide drought, it did cause a few problems, including in the lower Linda Mar area, which flooded for the second time this fall.
Meanwhile, a torrent of interest followed U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s announcement that she wouldn’t seek another term at the U.S. Capitol. Five candidates stepped forward in December, including well-known north Peninsula legislator Kevin Mullin, who will term out of his state Assembly seat in 2022, and Pacifica native Dave Canepa, who currently sits on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. Speier threw her weight behind Mullin’s candidacy, but the race might not be set. Candidates still have weeks to file to run.
Signs of life
If you were looking for signs of normalcy, even amid the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, you could find them across the city of Pacifica.
At Oceana High School, for instance, students attended a Harvest Fair that served as a chance to learn about clubs on campus. The Moose Lodge held its annual Toys for Tots holiday drive. And Santa rode a fire truck that paraded through the streets of Pacifica, greeting children as he went.
“We are very happy it is back. The library is happy. We usually make a little over $3,000, but we are not sure how it is going to go this year.”
Caroline Barba, Friends of Pacifica Library, which restarted its regular fundraising book sales.
