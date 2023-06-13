San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies last week arrested a 70-year-old San Francisco man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor 30 years ago in Half Moon Bay.
Manuel Cortes was arrested on June 6 after nearly a year of investigation by detectives. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, detectives started investigating this case in July 2022 after a report of a child who was sexually assaulted over a span of three years several decades ago by a family member. Cortes was identified as a suspect and booked for charges of sexually assaulting a minor under 14 years old. He was transported to the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City last week.
