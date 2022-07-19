The Pacifica City Council candidate nomination period opened at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, and candidates are beginning to make their intentions known.
All of the qualified candidates for the City Council election won’t be known for sure until the close of the nomination period on Aug. 12, City Clerk Sarah Coffey said. The public review period for candidates begins at 5 p.m. on the date of closing.
The 10-day period from closing to Aug. 22 is the time for the public to view documents at the filing office at 540 Crespi Drive, and challenges may be made if candidates’ statements are thought to be inaccurate or misleading, Coffey said.
Mary Bier in District 3 and Sue Beckmeyer in District 5 are running again for another term on City Council. Mike O’Neill is not able to run again due to term limits.
Two candidates are running in District 2 so far — Christine Boles and Robby Bancroft. There is no incumbent running for what will be an open seat. Beckmeyer has competition from Paul Chervatin in District 5. No one is running against Bier, so far. The following are responses from known candidates to City Council. The Tribune will offer the same opportunity for other candidates who may qualify in the coming days.
▸ Robby Bancroft
I’m running for Pacifica City Council in District 2 because I love Pacifica, care deeply about our community and strive to be of service at the highest level possible. I’m a lifelong Pacifican, born and raised in District 2, and co-owner of a locally owned, operated and loved small business, Breakers Brunch and Lunch in Rockaway. I also worked at the Pacifica Resource Center as development and communications coordinator from 2016-2020 and now serve on the board of directors for Pacificans Care.
As one of your City Council representatives, I pledge to help solve our city’s impending $2 million deficit when the American Rescue Plan’s COVID relief funds run out, tackle the high cost of living in the area that is fueling the affordable housing crisis, work collaboratively to deal with the ongoing effects of climate change (i.e. wildfires, drought, flooding, landslides, coastal erosion and sea level rise) and of course continue the efforts to protect our open spaces, hillsides and ridges.
I’m looking forward to knocking on each and every door in District 2 and meeting even more of my fellow neighbors. I want to hear what’s on your mind, how you feel about the issues and discuss how we can work together on potential solutions for all.
▸ Christine Boles
I’m running for Pacifica City Council in District 2 because residents need to know that our government is working for us, to protect our families and to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable neighborhoods.
As a mother, neighbor, environmentalist, architect and small business owner, I bring a unique combination of skills, such as compassion and a listening ear, technical and creative problem-solving skills and experience managing multimillion dollar contracts that will be helpful in addressing the many complex and financial issues coming before the Council. I’ve been very active at City Council and Planning Commission meetings since 2020 and I both understand the responsibilities of the position and am also excited to serve District 2, as well as the entire city, in this role.
Like Pacifica’s neighborhoods, our residents are diverse in their needs and concerns but our shared passion and willingness to work together to improve our precious town is our greatest asset. I will use my voice to represent you and to empower us to work together to solve the challenges our community faces while helping us tackle our greatest threat as a species, climate change, that is already increasing coastal erosion, flooding, landslide and fire risk in all our neighborhoods. I believe in leading by example and I have already begun some of this work by opening up my sustainable home and garden for educational tours, by working with my neighbors to collect information so Public Works staff can better understand our persistent flooding issues by researching short-term rentals and loss of affordable housing, and by reviewing and appealing the General Plan to make sure we are properly addressing issues of public safety.
Having a voice and vote on the Council would give me opportunities to direct city resources to improve our city for our residents and businesses while also planning for a long-term environmentally and financially sustainable vision for Pacifica. I will be 100 percent focused on our town and our people and I will not be accepting donations from real estate or other organizations outside of Pacifica as I believe that our Council members, as public servants, must serve the best interests of Pacificans.
▸ Mary Bier
While only people in District 3 can vote for me, it is important for the community to understand that the decisions I make cover the whole city, not only my district. My experience with Mayors Mental Health Initiative really solidified the importance of relationships. I worked with mayors across the county to access $200,000 for mental health first aid training and I am currently working to bridge the gaps in services by partnering with foundations to help local nonprofits recruit and retain mental health practitioners.
Forming and sustaining relationships with both U.S. Reps. Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo resulted in funding for our pier, funding for paving projects and support for collaboration with Caltrans and GGNRA. My participation in regional committees (ABAG Bike and Pedestrian Committee) led to the award of funding to put a bike lane and pedestrian improvements on Esplanade. All this takes time and focused energy. I am running again so I can build upon the relationships I have established, create new partnerships and continue to work hard to benefit our beautiful city.
I will continue to grow in my role as I feel as though I am just now coming into my own.
▸ Sue Beckmeyer
In November of 2018, the voters of Pacifica expressed their confidence and trust by electing me to serve as a member of Pacifica’s City Council. I was humbled to receive the highest number of votes in the November 2018 general election and I have worked diligently over the past four years to demonstrate to Pacifica voters that they made the right choice.
As residents of a bedroom community, the greatest concerns for most Pacificans are quality of life issues like street and infrastructure repair, safety, the cost of housing and traffic. But unlike other communities across the county, we have no significant industry to supplement city revenues. Therefore I have worked hard to develop strong ties with county and state legislators to bring more than $8 million in state funding to protect our coastline and more than $2 million to support small businesses in Pacifica. It is a good start and there is much more to be done.
I am running for reelection to City Council, representing District 5, so I may continue working with fellow Pacifica City Council members to protect the community we all love and enhance the quality of life for all Pacificans.
▸ Paul Chervatin
I am a born-and-raised Bay Area native. My wife and I treasure Pacifica for its natural beauty and its strong sense of community. I oppose the San Pedro Mountain project and I will support infill housing to create much needed affordable housing.
Climate change is real. I support best practices to protect Pacifica’s precious environment. The post-COVID economy recovery impacts our merchants and most
vulnerable neighbors and I will do all I can to make sure no one is left behind.
Pacifica has been unduly influenced by outside special interests. I will speak for Pacificans and will not accept campaign contributions from PACs.
To learn more about me and why I’m running for Pacifica City Council, please visit PaulforPacifica.com and let me know what is most important to you.
