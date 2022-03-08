San Mateo County 4-H held its Youth Summit from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5. The summit involved learning how to be a better communicator, participating in workshops and learning more about ourselves and others through group activities.
The theme was “Sailing Your 4-H Legacy.” The program was tailored for youth ages 11-13, although older 4-H members were also welcome to volunteer as leaders of the younger youth.
Participants were split into home groups named after boats. They built a popsicle stick boat from scratch using new communication skills and raced them against each other.
Part of the summit was held online so people from all over the region could join in. There was also an in-person portion held at Elkus Ranch.
If you want to go to the Youth Summit next year, contact pacifica4H@gmail.com to learn more. If you email Pacifica 4-H and register to become a member, you can come to the New Member Breakfast and learn all about your local 4-H Club, while eating, socializing and playing games.
— Rebecca Symons, Special to the Tribune
