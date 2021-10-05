The Pacifica 4-H Club open house is set for 7 p.m. tonight. This year, it will be in person at the Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School cafeteria.
Recently, there was the county open house at Elkus Ranch. There were many demonstrations, such as drones and archery, that people could sample. Many San Mateo 4-H clubs were at the event, describing all projects available. If you missed the opportunity, don’t worry; there will be plenty more throughout the year.
At tonight’s open house, you can see what Pacifica 4-H has to offer. There are many projects like baking, character drawing and raising livestock. Animals include chickens, dairy goats and lambs.
Visit https://sites.google.com/site/pacifica4h/ for details, or contact pacifica4H@gmail.com.
— Rebecca Symons
