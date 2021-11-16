4-H annual awards ceremony

Pacifica 4-H held its awards ceremony on Nov. 7. Every year 4-H gives awards to members who complete a record book. But this year there was a twist: For the first time, 4-H had a “Trunk or Treat” in which people decorated their cars and set up carnival games such as knock-down bottles, shoot the skeleton, fishbowl toss (without the fish), cup game, and pin the tail on the donkey.

There was a costume contest, as well as plenty of candy. Both of these events took place on the 4-H farm.

If events like these sound interesting to you and you would like to join 4-H, contact pacifica4h@gmail.com.

— Rebecca Symons

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Briefs

  • Updated
  • 0

‘Spooktacular’ put on by parks department

Jefferson Union housing expected to aid retention

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 1

The local high school district expects to open 122 units of affordable housing in Daly City for its staff as early as the spring of 2022. The Jefferson Union High School District funded the $75.5 million housing, which will be available for any current district staff, through one voter-appro…

Pacificans join effort to save abortion rights

Pacificans join effort to save abortion rights

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

Across Pacifica and the nation as a whole, many people who support reproductive rights and the Roe v. Wade standard have made their views known in the wake of efforts to overturn the legal precedent.

Most of Pacifica in liquefaction zone, state says

Most of Pacifica in liquefaction zone, state says

  • By August Howell
  • Updated
  • 0

The California Geological Survey has identified many Pacifica neighborhoods as likely areas for earthquake hazards. The maps detail where certain hazards, specifically landslides and soil liquefaction, could likely occur in the event of a significant earthquake.

Coastside teacher’s new book inspires youth

Coastside teacher’s new book inspires youth

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

The protagonist, Jenny Barajas, in local earth science teacher Sonia Myers’ new book, “We Have Something to Say!” usually sits on the sidelines, until she sees a documentary on plastics in the ocean in her science class. 

Recommended for you