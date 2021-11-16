Pacifica 4-H held its awards ceremony on Nov. 7. Every year 4-H gives awards to members who complete a record book. But this year there was a twist: For the first time, 4-H had a “Trunk or Treat” in which people decorated their cars and set up carnival games such as knock-down bottles, shoot the skeleton, fishbowl toss (without the fish), cup game, and pin the tail on the donkey.
There was a costume contest, as well as plenty of candy. Both of these events took place on the 4-H farm.
If events like these sound interesting to you and you would like to join 4-H, contact pacifica4h@gmail.com.
— Rebecca Symons
