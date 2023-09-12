Pacifica Police fanned out around busy intersections on Thursday and 37 area drivers learned a lesson in patience as a result. That is how many citations were issued in what police called a pedestrian safety operation.
The operation took place between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. at various intersections in Pacifica, including on Hickey Boulevard, Highway 1, Manor Drive, Oceana Boulevard, Crespi Drive and Linda Mar Boulevard.
The 37 citations were for failing to yield to a pedestrian, failing to stop at a posted stop sign, failure to obey traffic signs or signals, and vehicles blocking crosswalks.
“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” Pacifica Police Sgt. Mansker said in a prepared release. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
