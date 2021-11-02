Rockaway Beach Gifts and Sweets

A customer leaves the grand opening of Rockaway Beach Gifts and Sweets with a bag of salt water taffy.

Rockaway Beach Gifts and Sweets opened last month with high-end chocolates, retro candy, souvenirs and inspirational gifts.

Co-owners Lynn Gallo, Lisa Eccleston and Kim Minelli took over the former Down to Earth, at 450 Dondee Way, No. 3, from Virginia Kemp, who shared her inventory of plush toys with the new owners. Kemp, who is in her 90s, wanted to retire. The new owners painted the walls white and put in a new floor. Gallo said she wanted to open this business years ago, but her career path turned.

Owners of Rockaway Beach Gifts and Sweets

Owners of Rockaway Beach Gifts and Sweets from left, Lynn Gallo, Kim Minelli and Lisa Eccleston pose for a photo in their store in Rockaway Beach.

They sell several sizes and varieties of Feze Chocolate, an artisanal chocolate company using high-quality ingredients and made in small batches in San Francisco. The business owners visited the factory. The company reaches out to the farmers who grow the cacao beans. It has won multiple awards in the Good Food Foundation awards competition for outstanding American craft food producers and the farmers who provide the ingredients.

“We are selling lots of retro candy,” Gallo said. They have bubble gum,  salt water taffy, gummies wrapped in a bow and licorice by the pound. There is also a selection of well-known candy bars, such as Milky Way.

In the clothing end, the business sells scarves for adults, interesting adult T-shirts, Laurel Burch bags, children’s sandals and beach mats. It has a wide variety of soft socks with animal designs, Zodiac signs, a cannabis leaf and other motifs. The shop provides essential toiletries for the tourists who visit.

“Our merchandise is inspirational,” said Gallo. They have greeting cards that pop up. Coffee mugs urge people to get out and enjoy Pacifica on the waves, the hiking trails or dining and dancing at Nick’s Restaurant. There are inspirational books and tiles too.

Rockaway Beach Gifts and Sweets sells a deck of thought-filled cards called Action Cards designed to enhance well-being. One card says “indulge” and reads, “Indulge yourself often in good company and without guilt.” Another card reads “promise” with the back reading, “Promise to break old patterns that don’t serve you.”

The three business owners are good friends. “We just thought it would be fun,” said Eccleston.

Minelli agreed.

“I just thought it would be fun to hang out with my best friends. Lynn and Lisa have a lot of good ideas and business sense,” she said.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

New housing bill allows city to pursue greater density

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

A new housing law may change Pacifica zoning near transit or other urban infill areas. SB 10 authorizes a local government to adopt an ordinance to zone any parcel for up to 10 residential units per parcel if the parcel is located in a transit-rich area or an urban infill site. The local ord…

Fire damages PRC, no one injured

Fire damages PRC, no one injured

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

A fire at the Pacifica Resource Center the night of Sept. 22 left the back of the Palmetto Avenue building burned, but there were no injuries. The cost of repairs remains unknown a week later.

Lun towed from Pedro Point to LA for movie

Lun towed from Pedro Point to LA for movie

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

Roko Belic towed the Lun, the rowboat central to his father’s adventure across the Atlantic, from Pedro Point to Los Angeles last week. He plans to use it in a narrative feature film he is making about his dad’s journey.

JUHSD addresses teacher shortages

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Jefferson Union High School District struggles to hire qualified teachers. That problem isn’t unique. In fact, it’s ubiquitous across California and the country.

breaking

No injuries in fire at Pacifica Resource Center

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

Updated 10:15 a.m.: A fire at the Pacifica Resource Center on Wednesday night left the back of the Palmetto Ave. building burned, but there were no injuries. 

Recommended for you