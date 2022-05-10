Despite the enormity of his achievement, Luca Padua made sure he didn’t forget the date circled on his calendar. “Happy Mother’s Day, Mom,” he said, embracing his mother, Wendy, onstage moments after learning he’d been named the male Performer of the Year for the 2021-22 Mavericks season.
Though the El Granada resident’s shout-out was one day early, the second annual Mavericks Surf Awards at the Old Princeton Landing on Saturday was filled with heartfelt moments of gratitude. Well over 100 people paid for tickets and were packed into the backyard of the OPL.
For the 20-year-old Padua, not only was the recognition a validation of his consistent standout efforts at the infamous break over the last six months, but also his commitment to the wave since he was 13 years old.
“It’s a privilege to ride these waves, and a blessing to represent my hometown of Half Moon Bay,” the 20-year-old said.
Saturday’s celebration was the end of a five-month competition window that is the Mavericks Surf Awards, a video-based surf contest with $5,000 in prize money per award split 60-40 between surfer and
videographer.
The event, run by Coastsiders Jeff Clark and Chris Cuvelier, highlighted the efforts of women and local young surfers making names for themselves while simultaneously stoking some competitive fire that has been dormant at Mavericks for the last few years.
In the show’s second rendition, both the men’s and women’s divisions featured three awards each: Ride of the Year, Biggest Wave, and Performer of the Year. San Francisco’s Bianca Valenti swept the women’s awards, a stunning but not entirely unexpected display of dominance that she and others in the surfing world hope will steer more women into the scene.
“This place is so amazing because every session is different and beautiful,” she said. “I’m excited to see more up-and-coming young ladies out there.”
On the men’s side, 2014 Mavericks contest winner Grant Baker sent in a prerecorded video from his South Africa home after receiving the Biggest Wave award, while Australian Jamie Mitchell earned Ride of the Year. Mitchell, 45, has been coming to Mavericks consistently since 2007 and said he feels a special connection to the community. He traveled from Hawaii to attend Saturday’s event with his family while recovering from a back injury in Portugal last February.
“It takes a village. For people like (Baker) and myself that are coming halfway around the world, it’s not easy. It’s taken a village to help me,” he said, acknowledging the hospitality of the Padua family. “You guys have something special here in Half Moon Bay.”
After Clark and Cuvelier presented awards and showed videos highlighting the best rides from the season, the Monophonics took the stage while many attendees stayed for the drinks and food. To raise funds for next year’s awards, organizers plan to host a festival at Pillar Point Harbor on Oct. 1, with live music and food booths kicking off the upcoming surf season. OPL owner Brian Overfelt said he was thrilled to have a large gathering honoring surfers and the water safety team who put so much time and effort into the water year after year.
“I don’t like to see these events go away,” Overfelt said. “The Pumpkin Festival, Dream Machines, the Mavericks contest, you’re watching these things disappear. We don’t want these events to disappear, we want to live our culture and celebrate what we do.”
There are plans in the works to revive the single-day Mavericks contest by Elizabeth Cresson, who has family ties to the Coastside and has hired a former ESPN event manager and film producer to help run the event this upcoming winter. The contest's unstable ownership and management has become a complicated affair filled with politics and bureaucracy. The event has not run since 2016.
