By August Howell
Staff writer
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
By August Howell
Staff writer
Two people were arrested by the Pacifica Police Department last week and accused of robbing a grocery store in Fairmont Shopping Center.
Officers said Nalaisia Ward, a 20-year-old woman from San Francisco, and a 17-year-old female from San Francisco, put $1,400 worth of merchandise into garbage bags and left the store in a car. An employee attempted to retrieve the stolen items but was assaulted by one of the suspects, according to a statement from the department on Friday. The employee was not injured.
Police said the two were identified when officers pulled over the car at 3 p.m. near the intersection of Hickey Boulevard and Firecrest Avenue. Officers on patrol say they saw the car speeding and blowing past a stop sign, according to the release. Officers were then notified that the vehicle matched the description of one that had just been involved in a robbery at a nearby store.
A store employee later met with officers and identified the two suspects, the vehicle, and the stolen items. Ward was booked for robbery at the Maguire Correctional Facility while the juvenile was charged with grand theft and released to a parent.
August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Much of California was under the cloud of another atmospheric river early this week, and Tuesday’s wind and rain followed an earlier storm system that moved through the Bay Area over the weekend. So far, it’s been another wet and wild week on the coast.
Pacifican Patricia Defechereux has spent her career researching the HIV virus, and she’s done so, in part, with art.
About six years ago, Pope Francis opened a free laundromat for the homeless in Rome, Italy. The Vatican’s stated purpose was to restore dignity of people in need of basic services. Puente de La Costa Sur, a Pescadero-based nonprofit that provides services to farmworkers and low-income Coasts…
Anyone traveling along Francisco Boulevard since last summer has seen the construction work happening as crews gutted the old Civic Center and began rebuilding the city office complex. It’s a highly visible project, but just one of many undertaken by the city in the past year as detailed rec…
Last week the California Coastal Commission approved Half Moon Bay’s proposed changes to its Local Coastal Program meant to control short-term rentals and update home occupation standards. Commissioners voted against their own staff’s recommendations that would have limited unhosted STRs in …
Two surfers were rescued by firefighters on Sunday after they were caught between waves and rocks north of Montara State Beach. The two were eventually pulled up the cliff of Devil’s Slide.
San Mateo County emergency managers have opened the region’s emergency operations center and first responders are gearing up for heavy rain and high winds expected to arrive by tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.