The leaders and parents, with American Legion Post 238 as their charter organization, are pleased to announce that 14 Scouts from Troops 256 and 4256 have completed the requirements for Eagle Scout, having been assessed by a Board of Review. All were recently found worthy of the rank of Eagle Scout.
These young adults worked diligently throughout their Scouting careers to achieve this national award. Two notable Scouts, Peyton Dulay and Clare Milby, are part of the first group of females nationally to be awarded this rank and are Pacifica’s first female Eagle Scouts.
The group conducted individual Eagle Scout projects and remained active during the pandemic. All were recognized by the beneficiaries of their service projects with letters of appreciation, certificates or commendations. Kudos came from the Pacific Beach Coalition, the California Coastal Commission, the staff of the Pacifica Resource Center and many other notable organizations and people.
On June 12, the first of two Court of Honor ceremonies was held at the UA Local 467 Hall in Burlingame. Pacifica City Councilmember Mike O’Neill presented commendations from the city of Pacifica to each Scout. O’Neill and his family have been long-time supporters of the Scouting program in Pacifica.
The second ceremony, on June 18, welcomed Mayor Mary Bier who presented the commendations to the Scouts on behalf of the city. Bier applauded the Scouts for their involvement in the community and encouraged them to continue. The Scouts and their families said they are grateful for the community support over many years and are eager to continue to “Do a Good Turn Daily” in and around Pacifica.
