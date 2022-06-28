“Today is a — it’s not hyperbole to suggest — a very solemn moment. Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized. They didn’t limit it. They simply took it away. That’s never been done to a right so important to so many Americans.
“But they did it. And it’s a sad day for the Court and for the country.
“Fifty years ago, Roe v. Wade was decided and has been the law of the land since then. This landmark case protected a woman’s right to choose, her right to make intensely personal decisions with her doctor, free from the inter- — from interference of politics. It reaffirmed basic principles of equality — that women have the power to control their own destiny. And it reinforced the fundamental right of privacy — the right of each of us to choose how to live our lives.
“Now, with Roe gone, let’s be very clear: The health and life of women in this nation are now at risk.”
— President Joe Biden
“Today is a dark day for our country. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the conservative majority on this Supreme Court has declared that women no longer have the right to control their own bodies. This decision is an outrage for the women of this nation and will have catastrophic consequences for generations.”
— U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein
“I refuse to accept a reality in which women across the country are stripped of the right to make their own decisions about their reproductive health. And the American people shouldn’t accept this either. I will do everything I can in the Senate to enshrine reproductive rights in federal law.”
— U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla
“(The) Supreme Court decision is about ensuring women will never be equal. The Supreme Court has become an extreme weapon of the far right. This is also just the beginning of a long-plotted war by the far right on civil rights for women, people of color, and LGTBQI+ people, as indicated by Chief Justice Thomas’ opinion. This opinion is government-mandated pregnancy. The Court does not trust a woman to make this deeply personal decision for herself.”
— U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier
“… For the first time in history, the Supreme Court eliminated a constitutional right. This decision is cruel. With Roe gone, Republicans will now charge full speed ahead with their plans to ban abortion nationwide, arrest doctors for offering reproductive care, and criminalize contraception, including in-vitro fertilization and post-miscarriage care. I’m devastated that today my daughter has less freedom than I did.”
— U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo
“This is a very dark day: Today, a highly politicized U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade to roll back human and reproductive rights. Not in California! Our governor, our legislative leaders and I are working to make California a place to welcome all women in need of the reproductive health services that SCOTUS has said can be denied …”
— State Sen. Josh Becker
“Reproductive justice is foundational to eradicating poverty. This includes access to safe and legal abortion for all Americans. Forcing people to continue unwanted or unsafe pregnancies will deter many from continuing their education, pursuing career advancement, and building financial stability. Today’s decision is an outrageous injustice, most dramatically impacting those in states where access to safe, legal abortion care is being stripped away entirely. Further, lack of abortion access will increase child poverty and strain public resources across the country, even here in the Bay Area.”
— United Way of the Bay Area, CEO Kevin Zwick
