Saturday
- Kahuna Kupuna Award, to the surfer with the most experience in life: Greg Cochran, age 76
- Aloha Award, to the volunteer who exemplifies the Aloha spirit: Nick Carver, age 38
- Junior Kupuna Longboard, men, 40-49: Nick Haloulas
- Junior Kupuna Shortboard, men, 40-49: Andre Baldouf
- Master Kupuna Longboard, men, 50-54: Gene Lindsay
- Master Kupuna Longboard, women, 50-54: Stefanie Phillips
- Master Kupuna Shortboard, men, 50-54: Greg Gahagan
- Master Kupuna Shortboard, women, 50-54: Ann Shih
- Grand Master Kupuna Longboard, men, 55-59: Mike Wallace
- Grand Master Kupuna Longboard, women, 55-59: Regina Heyman
- Grand Master Kupuna Shortboard, men, 55-59: Lawrence Labianca
- Super Master Kupuna Longboard, men, 60-64: Hide Minami
- Super Master Kupuna Longboard, women, 60-64: Karen Cochran
- Super Master Kupuna Shortboard, men, 60-64: Paul Stewart
- Legend Kupuna Longboard, men, 65-69: Tom Radich
- Legend Kupuna Shortboard, men, 65-69: Tom Radich
- Grand Legend Kupuna Longboard, men, 70-74: Joel Baldwin
- Super Legend Kupuna Longboard, men, 75-79: Greg Cochran
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.