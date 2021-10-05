The holiday season is almost upon us. Halloween is a fun, candy-filled activity that the whole family can enjoy. Unfortunately, the canine members of our families can get into trouble when it comes to Halloween treats. Be cognizant of which candy and treats you have within reach in your home to avoid an emergency trip to the vet hospital from an intoxication.
Xylitol (also known as birch sugar) is a sugar substitute used in a large number of human products. The most common of these that dogs will consume are sugarless gum, peanut butter and toothpaste. If your dog consumes one of these products, check the ingredient list to make sure it does not contain xylitol. If it does list xylitol as an ingredient, your dog should be taken to the closest emergency hospital ASAP.
Xylitol is toxic to dogs for two reasons. The first is that a dog’s pancreas confuses xylitol with real sugar. The pancreas therefore releases a surge of insulin after the ingestion of xylitol and will acutely (within 30 minutes) drop your dog’s blood sugar to dangerous, potentially life-threatening levels. The other reason that xylitol is toxic to dogs is that it will often lead to acute liver failure. This will often start several hours after the xylitol is ingested. It is still unclear why xylitol causes the liver to fail. This can potentially be life-threatening.
A dog that has ingested xylitol will be made to vomit, given oral-activated charcoal to absorb any remaining toxin and will be hospitalized on IV fluids. They will likely be put on an IV glucose drip and may also receive IV injections of acetylcysteine if liver dysfunction is detected.
Raisins are found in several Halloween treats. Raisins are toxic to dogs and can lead to acute kidney failure. Exactly why raisins can cause kidney failure in dogs is not entirely understood. What is also confusing is that a dog that eats one or two grapes/raisins can have severe kidney failure, whereas another dog could eat raisins every day and be fine.
If your dog has ingested raisins/grapes, they should be taken to a veterinarian immediately. They will be made to vomit and will be fed activated charcoal. Their blood kidney values will also be checked. If the values are elevated, your dog will be hospitalized on IV fluids. Even if your dog’s values are normal, a veterinarian may still recommend hospitalizing them on IV fluids for 24 to 48 hours and rechecking kidney values later.
Macadamia nuts are toxic to dogs. If ingested they can cause weakness, tremoring, vomiting, diarrhea and increased body temperature. Treatment for ingestion includes induced vomiting and feeding activated charcoal. If tremoring and/or hyperthermia are present, hospitalization with IV fluids would be necessary for treatment.
The most common Halloween intoxication in dogs is chocolate, of course. Chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine. The more of these that are in the chocolate, the more toxic it is for the dog. In order of most toxic to least would be baking chocolate, then semisweet and dark chocolate, then milk chocolate and, finally, chocolate-flavored cakes and cookies. Caffeine and theobromine can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, tremoring, seizures and, potentially, death. A veterinarian needs to see your dog shortly after ingestion to make them vomit, give them fluids, and feed them activated charcoal. If your dog is tremoring or seizuring, they will be hospitalized.
Enjoy this Halloween with your family and pets. Give your pup a dog treat that they will enjoy, but avoid any toxins that will spoil your holiday with a vet visit.
Brandon Wilson is a Pacifica resident. He is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine. He has been a full-time veterinarian at Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital for the last nine years.
