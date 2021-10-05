Fernando Flores, June 28, 1949 – Sept. 10, 2021
Fernando Flores was born in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Guadalupe Herrera Flores, of San Antonio, and Jose Reta Flores of Mercedes, Texas.
Fernando served in the Army in Germany during the Vietnam War era. He discovered a love of photography quite accidentally when he obtained a camera in lieu of a debt owed. He worked for Lifetouch for 20 years, and gained a reputation for his ability to coax a smile from the most reluctant subjects. His ability to improvise and fix things on the spot, combined with his can-do attitude made him popular with his peers and the schools he worked with.
Fernando will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Fernando is preceded in death by his half-brother Juan Arturo Caballero, of McAllen, Texas, and his son Juan Ramiro Flores, of Pacifica, Calif.
Fernando is survived by Valerie Thurber Flores, of Hayward, Calif., his wife of 29 years; his brother, Armando Flores, of Frankfort, Ind.; and his daughters, Arianna Flores, of South Hill, Wash., and Cassandra Flores, of Diamond Bar, Calif.
