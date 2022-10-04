While municipalities don’t usually build housing directly, they certainly have a hand in shaping how and where it's built. That much was clear during a Pacifica public forum last week to discuss the initial stages of updating the city’s Housing Element.
Nearly 50 participants attended the virtual meeting on the evening of Sept. 28 and were split into multiple smaller groups to discuss their priorities and issues. The Housing Element is meant to analyze the city’s housing needs, constraints and how they align with local and state policies.
That public input will inform the draft of the city’s planning document that governs housing and forms a chapter of its larger planning regulations. Staff anticipates it will have that first draft ready by early spring 2023. The final document could be approved by the state soon after.
Pacifica is getting a late start in this process compared to other San Mateo County jurisdictions because of the heavy-lifting staff did to adopt the new General Plan in July. That plan will help get a head start on identifying potential housing sites, Planning Director Christian Murdock noted, but that’s just a baseline.
The Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or RHNA, is calculated by the California Department of Housing and Community Development for the entire Bay Area based on unmet housing needs, population projections and job growth.
The Association of Bay Area Governments then divides that number proportionately between local jurisdictions.
Pacifica is tasked with planning for 1,892 total units from 2023-2031, more than four times the amount of housing the city was allotted in the previous cycle from 2015 to 2022. Half Moon Bay is doubling its plan from 240 to 480. The change isn’t as drastic down the coast because Half Moon Bay has a smaller population and is further from job centers than Pacifica. Thirty units per acre is the minimum density for areas identified for affordable housing in Pacifica, a higher density of development since the 1970s or earlier, Murdock said.
“The state accepts there might not be enough resources to build all these units,” said Joshua Abrams, a planner at Baird and Driskell. “But cities have to do everything they can to make a diligent effort to make it possible.”
Most of Pacifica's increase means it must plan for 848 low- and very-low-income units. During the small group session, residents shared concerns over how new development and rezoning could impact traffic, change the character of neighborhoods, strain emergency services and hurt the environment. Others wondered how this much low-income housing would be funded or incentivized, and how low-income units could bring down property values.
Others welcomed more density and stated a need to expedite the process to help low-income families. Staff said Pacifica’s housing status is mirroring county and state trends as job growth outpaces housing stock. Since 2010, San Mateo County has added 100,000 jobs and 10,000 homes. The crunch has been particularly difficult on young families and seniors on fixed incomes who are facing limited and expensive rents and home prices.
“We think the Housing Element update process will make more different housing choices, which in the future can mean your future children or grandchildren can stay in Pacifica, where they grew up,” Murdock said.
At least two future meetings are planned for later in October to provide an overview of city housing policies and programs and how it can improve them.
