Roko Belic is a documentary film producer and director of “Genghis Blues.” Filmed partially in Siberia, it is the story of a blind blues singer who discovers the ancient art of Tuvan throat singing. His “Beyond the Call” is about a Vietnam vet on death row for killing a policeman. “Dreams: Cinema of the Subconscious,” features cast members playing themselves. And “Happy” took him to a dozen countries to search for the meaning of happiness.
Adrian Belic worked with his brother on “Genghis Blues,” “Beyond the Call” and “Happy.” Adrian was cinematographer for “Project Daniel,” about a boy in Sudan who lost both arms but had a prosthetic lab brought to him. He also was cinematographer for “Fallen Yet Not Forgotten,” a story about a soldier from the Battle of the Bulge.
— Jane Northrop
