Kenny Martin guesses he spent more time at Sea Bowl than he did at home when he was growing up. He caught the bowling bug early, when he saw a pro on television bowl a 300 game — 12 strikes in a row, a perfect score. At age 5, he started bowling in the kids league.
“I wanted to be a pro, be the best in the world,” he said. He was at the alley most days, sometimes multiple times a day: the after-school league, the Saturday morning league, the junior-adult league on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. He worked at Sea Bowl in the summer. He competed in tournaments as faraway as Indiana, always trying to beat his high score.
College and a job have cut into his practice time, but he still competes, and he hasn’t let go of his dream.
His two Sea Bowl leagues are now looking for a new home so they can keep playing.
“Change is a part of life,” he said, but he’ll always consider Sea Bowl his home alley. “I have fond memories — so much joy it brought me.”
