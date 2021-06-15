At 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, a passerby reported a person floating facedown in the water near the boat docks at Pedro Point. Pacifica police officers and North County Fire Authority responded to the scene and discovered an unidentified female, apparently deceased, said Capt. Chris Clements of the Pacifica Police Department. It appeared the body had washed ashore. Medical personnel at the scene pronounced the victim deceased.
The subject was clothed and appeared to have been in the water for some time, Clements said. Thursday’s incident was the second body that rescue crews have pulled from Pacifica waters this month.
The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office responded and is working with Pacifica police’s investigative services division on this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 355-4444 and refer to case no. 21-1471.
— Jane Northrop
