Imagine purchasing one bus ticket that could take you from downtown Half Moon Bay to downtown San Francisco. While that purchasing power is likely a long way off, some state senators are working to make it a reality.
In February, State Sen. Josh Becker, who represents the Peninsula, introduced Senate Bill 917, which would require Bay Area transit agencies in nine counties to coordinate their fare structures and schedules, a massive undertaking to incentivize riders to use more efficient public transit.
The bill calls for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the intergovernmental agency responsible for regional transportation planning and financing in the Bay Area, to coordinate with the region's 27 public transit agencies to create a universal fare system with coordinated schedules and a navigation system ready to roll out by the middle of 2024. The Senate's Transportation Committee is expected to begin discussing the legislation this spring.
The proposed legislation would mean riders wouldn't be subject to fees or penalties when traveling between multiple agencies on a single trip. It would do this by providing a multi-agency transit pass for all public transportation for a single fixed price. If this bill is passed, the stakeholder agencies would be required to comply with the policies in order to receive state transit funds, and the MTC would oversee the annual update of the region’s fare structure.
Supporters of the bill say traveling throughout the Bay Area through multiple agencies using different fare structures and incentive programs can be frustrating, and the new bill would increase ridership while taking cars off the road.
The pandemic caused ridership within many public transit agencies to go into a tailspin. But according to Becker's office, public transportation ridership was down in the Bay Area well before 2020. Transit ridership dropped 5 percent across the Bay Area between 2016 and 2018, while just 12 percent of Bay Area residents have commuted on public transit since 1970.
“Right now, riding transit in our region can be a disjointed and unreliable experience,” Becker said in his statement announcing the bill. “This legislation will help transform our system into a world-class, seamless experience for the public while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving access to jobs and housing for residents.”
The bill is supported by the regional transit organizations, including Seamless Bay Area and the Bay Area Council. In 2020, the MTC endorsed fare integration between transit agencies and created a Fare Integration Task Force to examine the feasibility of a universal fare system.
SB 917 requires agencies to create a so-called Coordinated Network Plan by the end of 2023. It’s effectively a blueprint for transit agencies to identify expanded services and schedules. The plan would highlight key corridors for new transit, the most optimal services level and required funding.
Note that HMB City Council sent a Letter to Sen Becker in support of SB 917 - see council packet: https://d3n9y02raazwpg.cloudfront.net/halfmoonbay/1d343a08-3a1b-11e9-b021-0050569183fa-02448782-66bb-4695-b3a9-4fa234bb3c6b-1649088419.pdf
