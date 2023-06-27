Tolls to rise on Golden Gate
Beginning Saturday, the toll for most customers crossing the Golden Gate Bridge will increase by 35 cents. Similarly, most regional transit fares for Golden Gate Transit Bus and Golden Gate Ferry services will be up by 25 cents.
Not all commuters will be affected. Discount fare programs continue to be available for Clipper users, seniors, youth, persons with disabilities and low-income riders in the Clipper START program. Also, current fares for Marin local buses and Giants Ferry services will remain unchanged.
The FasTrak Account rate will increase by 35 cents, from $8.40 to $8.75.
Bridge traffic remains 15 percent below pre-pandemic levels, authorities said in a press statement Monday. Bus and ferry ridership also declined approximately 55 percent and 45 percent, respectively, since the COVID-19 pandemic. The toll increase plan for the Golden Gate Bridge will raise about $100 million over five years. Price increases for the bridge are annual, with the most recent one happening on July 1, 2022.
—Bay City News
Cal Fire ends outdoor burning
Cal Fire announced Monday the suspension of all burn permits for outdoor residential burning in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa counties as well as western portions of Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties that will take effect Friday.
The agency said an abundant grass crop resulting from a wet winter is starting to dry out because of winds and warming temperatures. High volumes of dead grass and hotter and drier conditions in the regions have increased the fire danger, Cal Fire said.
—Bay City News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.