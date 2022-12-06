The Winter Art Faire presented by the Art Guild of Pacifica returns to the Sanchez Art Center this weekend. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, visitors can shop for artisan holiday gifts made by hand locally, meet the makers and find some special treats.

Members of the 64-year-old Guild have already started bringing their artistic creations to the art center. By Saturday the works will be organized into several types of displays throughout the three galleries at Sanchez.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you