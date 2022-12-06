The Winter Art Faire presented by the Art Guild of Pacifica returns to the Sanchez Art Center this weekend. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, visitors can shop for artisan holiday gifts made by hand locally, meet the makers and find some special treats.
Members of the 64-year-old Guild have already started bringing their artistic creations to the art center. By Saturday the works will be organized into several types of displays throughout the three galleries at Sanchez.
Some artists pay a fee for a section of wall space where they display a collection of their own work. Other participants enter only a single piece in the show. Organizers put these varied individual works together to create diverse displays throughout the galleries. Some of the artisans choose to display their work for sale on tables.
Cindy Abbott, executive director of the Sanchez Art Center, emphasized the great variety of items that are available for purchase.
“It’s a nice mix of everything from food products to jewelry, stained glass, ceramics and more,” she told the Tribune.
Abbott also talked about the surge of creativity that many members of the Guild experienced during and after the COVID-19 lockdowns. “The isolation gave people more time to spend in the studio and many artists turned to creativity to help them endure those challenging times,” she said.
Since 1996, the Guild and Sanchez have been partners in various ways. The Guild presents four themed group shows at the center each year in addition to the annual Art Faire. Some members of the Guild also rent studio space at the art center. Abbott noted that some artists will open their studios at the center during the Winter Faire and invite guests to see their work spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.